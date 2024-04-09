Bernice Marie Harrington, 92

Bernice Marie Harrington, age 92 of Waverly, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehab in New Hampton.

Bernice was born on Aug. 5, 1931, in Floyd County near Greene, the daughter of Bernard and Elizabeth (Osier) Frascht. Bernice was baptized and confirmed at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City. She attended country school near her home.

On Sept. 6, 1949, Bernice was united in marriage to Francis Leo Harrington at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Nashua. The couple farmed south of Plainfield until November 1993, when they retired from farming and moved into Waverly. Francis died on Dec. 27, 1998, and Bernice continued to live in their home.

Bernice was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly, where she was active with the C.C.W. She was also active with the Greater Plainfield Community Club.

Bernice was a loving companion to Francis and a wonderful mother to her three daughters, making sure they had their hair permed before every school picture. She enjoyed dressing up and being in the Plainfield parade.

Her family will miss her popcorn balls every holiday. Raising 300 chickens every summer and butchering them for area folks was great bonding time for her and her daughters.

Bernice is survived by her three daughters, Donna (David) Geerts of New Hampton, Nancy (Riley) Uglum of New Hampton, and Lynette (Roger) Vohsman of Nashua; five grandchildren, Daniel Leichtman, Jennifer (Adam) Schillie, David (Jean) Leichtman, Julie (special friend, Bryan Struchen) Vohsman and Andrea (McKay) Youngblut; eight great-grandchildren, Nikole Brinning, Isabel Leichtman, Sophie Schillie, Dax Schillie, Ava Leichtman, Bryer Leichtman, Reese Youngblut and Boone Youngblut; and one great-great-granddaughter, Alice Brinning.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Francis Harrington; two sons-in-law, Ted Leichtman and Richard Bahr; a great-grandchild, Hayden Schillie; a sister, Sally Osterman, a brother, Gus Frascht; and her special friend, Loretta Brandt.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly, with Father Doug Wathier officiating.

Burial will be held in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Waverly.

The service will be livestreamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes YouTube Page.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church or to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences for Bernice’s family may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.