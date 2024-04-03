Cody Lee Cordes, 36

Cody Lee Cordes, age 36 of New Hampton, died Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Elks Lodge in Charles City.

Friends may greet the family from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday before the service.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton have been entrusted with Cody’s arrangements.

Cody Lee Cordes, born on March 28, 1988, in New Hampton, passed away on April 3, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love, devotion and cherished memories. Cody grew up alongside his three siblings.

Cody attended school in Nashua and graduated from Nashua High School in 2006.

Cody’s life was profoundly enriched when he met the love of his life Kristina Keigley through his sister Kallie. Their connection blossomed over the years, culminating in marriage on Sept. 12, 2020, at the Elks Lodge in Charles City.

Together, they shared a deep bond and found joy in raising their four beautiful children. Cody was a devoted husband and father, with his family occupying the central place in his heart. He treasured their Sunday adventures, long walks with his beloved wife, and the countless moments spent nurturing their children’s growth and happiness.

Professionally, Cody found fulfillment at Precision in New Hampton, where he dedicated himself to his work and formed lasting friendships with his colleagues.

Outside of work, he indulged his passions for golfing, football, basketball and professional wrestling. A dedicated fan of the Las Vegas Raiders, Cody’s enthusiasm for sports knew no bounds. Music was another cornerstone of his life, with Cody always tuned in to his favorite artists across various genres.

Above all, Cody was a hands-on father, always ready to lend a helping hand and actively participate in his children’s lives. Whether it was cheering them on at sporting events or engaging in playtime, his love and support knew no bounds.

Cody Lee Cordes will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His kindness, warmth, and unwavering love leave an indelible mark on those he leaves behind. Though he may be gone, his spirit will continue to inspire and his memory will be cherished eternally.

Cody is survived by his wife, Kristina Cordes of New Hampton; four children, Lexie, Emalyce, Aubrie and David; siblings, Sara (Donnell Henry) Cordes of North Liberty, Josh (Lynn) Cordes of Chalres City, and Kallie (Matt) Loecher of Charles City; step-mother, Cynthia Cordes of Nashua; grandfather, Merle Fabor of North Carolina; and mother-in-law, Peg Smith of Ames.

He was preceded in death by his father Kendall Cordes; father-in-law Dave Keigley.