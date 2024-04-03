Peggy Sue (Schierholz) Hoffman, 53

Peggy Sue (Schierholz) Hoffman, age 53 of New Hampton, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2024, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Postville, with the Rev. Lynn J. Noel presiding.

Interment will be in the Postville Cemetery.

Friends may greet the family 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Peggy Sue (Schierholz) Hoffman was born Aug. 13, 1970, in Postville, the daughter of David and Linda (Ewing) Schierholz.

She was a 1988 graduate of Postville High School, where she was active in 4-H, Girl Scouts, FFA and cheerleading.

Peggy went on to refine her talents at cosmetology school, which paved the way for her successful career as a hairdresser. With her warm smile and skilled hands, she brought beauty and joy into the lives of all her clients over the years, particularly in New Hampton, where she worked in recent years.

In the early 1990s, Peggy met William “Dusty” Hoffman of New Hampton. The two dated and formed a deep connection before life took them in different directions, with Peggy spending some time in Idaho. Destiny, however, had a plan, and the pair reunited after Peggy returned to Iowa. Their love rekindled, and they married on Sept. 23, 2023, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua — a testament to their enduring bond.

Peggy’s interests were as varied as they were heartfelt. Known for her exceptional culinary skills, she delighted in cooking, leaving a legacy of delicious memories for her husband and all who were fortunate to taste her dishes. Her love for canning captured the essence of the seasons in jars that lined the shelves of her home, while her passion for horses reflected her spirited nature.

One of Peggy’s most cherished hobbies was crocheting. Each stitch was a testament to her loving nature as she crafted graduation blankets for each of her nieces and nephews — a warm embrace to accompany them on their journey through life.

Those who knew Peggy will forever remember her as a coffee-loving person who embodied love, kindness and a spirited zest as well as her generosity in which she donated a kidney to a dear friend. Her presence was a gift to those around her, and she will be deeply missed by the many lives she touched.

Survivors include her husband, William “Dusty” Hoffman; daughters, Hunter Radloff of Boise, Idaho, and Skylar Radloff of Ontario, Oregon; her parents, Dave and Linda Schierholz of Postville; brothers, Kevin (Carolina) Schierholz of Virginia, and Jason Schierholz of Luana; sister, Kristy Robinson of Oelwein; and her in-laws, Sharon (Mike) Denner of Waverly, Steve Hoffman and Bruce Hoffman, both of New Hampton, Brian (Julie) Hoffman of Harpers Ferry, and Sue (Mike) Whitney of Waverly.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; a sister, Jodi Schierholz; and a nephew, Anthony Schwierholz.