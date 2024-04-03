Marvin Dean Christensen, 70

Marvin Dean Christensen, age 70 of Fredericksburg, died Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family.

The funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2024, at St. John Lutheran Church in Frederika, with the Rev. Evan Meester presiding.

Interment followed at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.

Friends greeted the family from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Fredericksburg. Visitation continued an hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Marvin Dean Christensen was born Jan. 27, 1954, the son of Lyle and Essell (Reasland) (Christensen) Walther in Charles City.

He graduated from Nashua High School in 1972.

Marvin was united in marriage to Neena Kay Fisher in 1976. To this union a son, Travis Marvin Christensen, was born. They later divorced.

On Oct. 10, 1980, he was united to Kelly Marie Hewitt at the United Church of Christ in New Hampton. To this union, a son, Marvin William Christensen, was born.

Marvin worked for the Nashua Creamery while he was in high school. After graduation, he worked for Pester Derby gas station in New Hampton, Sara Lee in New Hampton and Oliver’s in Charles City. In 1976, he started hauling canned milk for Vernon Lampe. In 1978, he bought his own bulk truck and route. He hauled milk for Farmers Butter and Dairy and then AMPI, for 14 years before selling to AMPI in 1992. He then took a job at AMPI and worked in the plant until mid-1995, when it closed. After the plant closed, he worked for area farmers. On Dec. 15, 1995, he had a stroke that affected his right side, and he was no longer able to work.

Marvin was a member of St John Lutheran Church, Frederika and had served on the church council.

He enjoyed any time he could spend with family, and his greatest treasures were his kids, spouses, and grandchildren. He loved helping with gardening when he could. He enjoyed bowling, playing cards with his friends and getting together with his family, siblings, nieces and nephews.

Living family members includes wife, Kelly; sons, Travis (Angie) Christensen, of Shell Rock, and Marvin (Ashley) Christensen, Tripoli; grandchildren, Isabell Christensen (Preston Thoren), New Hartford, Jake Christensen, Cedar Falls, and Meghan Christensen, Tripoli; brothers, Richard (Sandra) Christensen, Nashua, and Steve Christensen, Nashua; sister, Kim (Doug) Wadey, Clarksville; sister-in-law, Robbyn Hewitt, Sumner; and several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and cousins.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle Christensen and Essell (Reasland) (Christensen) Walther; step-father Harold Walther; brother, Allen Christensen; paternal and maternal grandparents; mother-in-law, Joyce (Hewitt) Shaw; brother-in-law, Scott Hewitt; nephew, Nick (Nicholas) Christensen, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.