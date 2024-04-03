Wayne Bodensteiner, 75

Wayne Bodensteiner, age 75 of Lawler, died Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at UnityPoint Health-Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler with the Rev. Jim Secora celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Lawler.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2024, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church in Lawler on Tuesday.

Wayne Albert “Wally” Bodensteiner, known for his quick wit and adventurous spirit, passed away on April 3, 2024, at the age of 75 due to complications of heart failure. Born on Nov. 24, 1948, in New Hampton, Wally was a man whose laughter and friendship left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

Wally’s early years were spent in the nurturing environment of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School until the eighth grade.

He was a member of the inaugural freshman class at Turkey Valley Community School, graduating in 1967.

It was at the Inwood Dance Hall in Spillville where Wally’s heart found its match in June Bentley from Fredericksburg. The couple wed on Jan. 25, 1975, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Lawler, and their loving partnership was blessed with three wonderful children. Together, Wally and June cultivated a life full of love for family and farming on the Bodensteiner Homestead.

As a lifelong farmer, Wally was deeply connected to the land, taking immense pride in his work, whether it was tending to his cattle and pigs or guiding his beloved John Deere tractors across the fields — although he humorously admitted to one “case of bad decisions” that led to a red tractor gracing his yard. The successful completion of the harvest season was the most anticipated and satisfying moment for Wally on the farm.

Wally’s interests extended beyond the farm. He was a man who savored the simple pleasure of sitting and visiting with family and friends, always ready with a witty remark—a trait that made every encounter with him a memorable one.

Wally was one of the founding board members of the Jackson Heights Golf Course in 1992, marking his commitment to both his community and his love for golf. An avid golfer, Wally instilled the love of the game in his children, creating lasting memories on the greens of Jackson Heights and Plum Creek in Fredericksburg.

In pursuit of leisure, Wally found joy in the simple pleasure of a day trip to the casino or the excitement of a spontaneous road trip across the United States with his beloved June. They cherished the journey as much as the destination, with Wally often taking the scenic route to savor the unexpected discoveries along the way. His sense of adventure even led him to board a plane for his daughter’s wedding in Mexico, stepping boldly out of his comfort zone.

Family was the cornerstone of Wally’s life; he reveled in the joy of his five grandchildren, making the trek to the Des Moines area frequently, often once a month, to be a part of their lives. Wally will be remembered as a man who lived fully and loved deeply.

Wally is survived by his children, Ross (Kinsey) of Clive, Jeff (Anna) of West Des Moines, and Jenna (Bob) Van Polen of Urbandale; his cherished grandchildren, Kasen, Brecken and Tannen Bodensteiner and Sage and Balen Van Polen; and his sisters, Ann (Tom) Mihm of Eagan, Minnesota, and Eileen (Carl) Huber of Dike.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Ruth (Wenthold) Bodensteiner; and his beloved wife, June, who passed away on April 16, 2016.