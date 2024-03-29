Kenneth W. Cutsforth, 83

Kenneth W. Cutsforth, of Branson, Missouri and son of Harry and Iva (Underwood) Cutsforth, was born Oct. 9, 1940, in New Hampton, and departed this life peacefully with his wife at his side on Nov. 16, 2023 at the age of 83.

Kenneth began working as a truck driver for his father’s trucking company while still in high school.

After graduation, he went on to serve in the United States Army prior to resuming his truck driving career.

He was united in marriage to Susan K. Rupkalvis on May 30, 1981. Together they moved to the Branson area from Cedar Falls 40 years ago.

After retirement, Kenneth was able to devote more time to his passion for hunting and fishing. They spent several winters near Winnsboro, Texas, allowing him to spend time fishing with some of his closest friends.

He was a long-term member of Faith Lutheran Church, Branson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Iva (Underwood) Cutsforth; sister, Lois (Charles) Wentz; and brother, Allen (Patricia) Cutsforth.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Susan of Branson, Missouri; two children, Tim Cutsforth of Cedar Rapids, and Ann (Preston) Miles of West Des Moines; two grandchildren, Benjamin and Marcus Miles; his brother, David (Virginia) Cutsforth; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the Pub at the Pinicon restaurant in New Hampton.