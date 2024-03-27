Charlotte Blong, 78

Charlotte Blong, age 78 of Waucoma, died Thursday, March 21, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2024, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler, with the Rev. Nick Radloff celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Lawler following the service with Mark Meyer, Dakota Meyer, Sherry Naperstek, Don Blong, Charles Franzen and Mark Detrich serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler. A Rosary Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. prior to the visitation at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton have been entrusted with arrangements.

Born on July 26, 1945, in New Hampton, to Michael and Anna Mary (Lensing) Meyer, Charlotte’s warm spirit and gentle kindness touched the lives of many throughout her 78 years.

Raised in the heart of Iowa, Charlotte’s early education took place at the Little Turkey One Room Schoolhouse, where she completed her studies through the eighth grade.

Her formative years in this close-knit community laid the foundation for the nurturing and compassionate person she would become.

Charlotte’s professional life was as rich and varied as the tapestry of her interests. She spent many years as a nanny and took on various cleaning jobs, but her most cherished role was that of a homemaker on the farm she shared with her beloved husband, Raymond Blong.

Their love story was one for the ages, beginning with a breakfast one fine morning in Charles City. That day, they took a joyous drive through northeast Iowa in a convertible, basking in the early days of their romance. On July 26, 2013, they sealed their commitment to each other at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Lawler, and their love continued to flourish until her final days.

Charlotte’s zest for life was evident in her many interests. She had a passion for crossword puzzles, an activity that kept her mind sharp and provided countless hours of enjoyment.

Her love for polka music was unparalleled, often resulting in impromptu dance sessions in the living room, much to Raymond’s amusement.

Friday night dinners out in Lawler were a staple in Charlotte’s week, with one of her last cherished meals being a fish dinner from the local ‘hole in the wall’ — a meal she insisted upon with her characteristic determination.

Dances and live music were among Charlotte’s favorite pastimes, and she and Raymond shared many memorable evenings twirling around the dance floor.

A trip to Branson was a highlight, where the couple indulged in the vibrant music scene. Charlotte was also an ardent supporter of the Iowa Hawkeyes, her enthusiasm for her team unwavering through every season. She especially cherished her time spent with her dog brownie who was always by her side.

Charlotte’s gentle and kind nature was a beacon of light for her family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She is survived by her devoted husband, Raymond Blong, and her loving brother, Andy Meyer. Charlotte’s legacy of love, warmth, and kindness will be carried forward by those she leaves behind.

It is with heavy hearts that we bid farewell to Charlotte Ann Blong, a woman whose presence was a gift to us all. Her spirit will forever dance to the joyful tunes of polka music in the memories of those who loved her. As we reflect on her life, we are reminded of the beauty of simplicity, the joy of music, and the enduring power of love.

Charlotte’s life was a testament to the strength and grace that can be found in the everyday. She showed us that a life well-lived is one filled with love, laughter, and the occasional sternly requested fish dinner. We will miss her dearly, but take comfort in knowing that she lived a full and happy life, surrounded by those she loved.

Charlotte is survived by her husband, Raymond Blong of Waucoma; brother, Andy (Annette Jurgesen) Meyer of Fredericksburg; nephew, Mark Meyer of Douglas, Kansas; niece, Sherry Naparstek of Olathe, Kansas; and great-nephews, Andrew Meyer of Douglas, Kansas, Dakota Meyer of Rose Hill, Kansas, Ethan Naparstek of Olathe, Kansas, and Alec Naparstek of Olathe, Kansas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Anna Mary (Lensing) Meyer; brothers, Francis Meyer and John Joseph Meyer; and husband, Bob Meyer.