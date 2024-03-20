Kenneth “Ken” Schwickerath, 82

Kenneth “Ken” Schwickerath, age 82 of Charles City, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2024, at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

A funeral Mass for Kenneth Schwickerath will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with the Rev. Tom Heathershaw officiating.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the funeral Mass on Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Kenneth Norbert Schwickerath, the son of Norbert and Catherine (Breitbach) Schwickerath, was born on March 20, 1941, in New Hampton.

He graduated from St. Boniface in Ionia and later attended Regis University in Colorado Springs, Colorado, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business.

Ken married Marilyn Elenz on November 26, 1960, at Immaculate Conception Church in North Washington, Iowa. He served in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1965.

Ken and his family lived in Colorado for many years while he worked in electronics manufacturing.

He retired to Charles City in 2004. He was a member of IC Church, Catholic Order of Foresters, and church choirs. Ken enjoyed painting, woodworking, silversmithing, reading, playing cards, and golfing.

Living family members include his wife of 63 years, Marilyn; children, Angela Schwickerath, Julie (Greg) McBroom, Anthony (Kristi) Schwickerath and Jessica (Eric) Whipple; grandchildren, Henry Zimmer and Theodore Swider; siblings, Dan (Herm) Schwickerath, Andy (Mary Ann) Schwickerath, Steve Schwickerath, Tom (Carol) Schwickerath, Mary (Mark) McDermott, Keith (Penny) Schwickerath, Roy (Deb) Schwickerath, Teresa (Terence Pratt) Schwickerath and Alan (Dana) Schwickerath; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Dave Kirkham) Schwickerath; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jeanne Miller; brother, Charles Schwickerath; and brother-in-law, Leon Miller.

