William 'Bill' Zubrod, 90

William “Bill” Zubrod, age 90 of New Hampton, died Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, from natural causes surrounded by his loving family at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2024, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Washington with the Rev. Ken Glaser celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, North Washington with Joe Zubrod, Erick Zubrod, Shaye Zubrod, Treyvon Wright, Ken Lueschow and David Torres serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be at 5:30 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church in North Washington on Monday.

William Joseph “Bill” Zubrod was a cherished husband, beloved father, and revered member of his community.

Born to William A. and Christina (Mishak) Zubrod on Dec. 18, 1933, in Howard County, Bill was a man whose roots ran as deep as the farmland he so lovingly tended throughout his life.

Bill’s formative years were spent in rural landscapes, where he attended several country schools before completing his education at St. Mary’s High School in North Washington. From the tender age of 16, Bill was devoted to a life of farming, having started with the basics of working with horses and milking cows by hand on his family’s farm. His passion for agriculture blossomed into a lifelong vocation, shaping him into a career farmer with an unwavering dedication to the land and the noble profession he had chosen and desired as a young child.

In a serendipitous twist of fate, Bill met the love of his life, Margaret Long, from Charles City, at a barn dance hall in Mason City. Capturing her heart as deftly as he pocketed her shoe during their first dance, the couple embarked on a loving courtship of 14 months before uniting in marriage on Nov. 24, 1960, at Immaculate Conception Church in North Washington.

Their union was blessed with nine children, and together they built a life rich in love and faith on the Zubrod family farm, where they remained throughout their 63-plus years of marriage.

Bill’s children fondly remember him as an extraordinary father, whose hands, strengthened by years of labor, were matched only by his incredible work ethic — a legacy he proudly passed on to them.

His involvement with the Immaculate Conception Parish ran deep; Bill and Margaret were not only active in parish activities but also found joy in nurturing their spirituality within the community that was an integral part of their lives.

A man of diverse interests, Bill found pleasure in the simple joys of life. He was an avid card player, with horse thief being his game of choice, and hosted many lively gatherings with family and friends. His love for Hershey’s kisses was well-known, as was his quick wit and good-natured humor. Despite his reputation as a jokester, Bill was also a man of few but meaningful words, always speaking with sincere honesty.

The pride of Bill’s life were, without a doubt, his children, whom he often declared were the best crop he ever raised on the farm. His creative spirit shone through in the wooden toys he crafted for his kids and grandkids, and his love for old country and rock music often filled the air, accompanying the rhythms of farm work.

Bill’s competitive spirit led him to win a popcorn popper in a display of his arm-wrestling prowess, a testament to his strength and playful nature.

Described by those who knew him best as handy, faith-filled, and passionate, Bill’s legacy is one of devotion—to his family, his faith, and his love of farming. His life was a testament to the values he held dear, and his influence will continue to be felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Bill is survived by his wife, Margaret; eight children, Wendy (Ken) Lueschow of Cresco, Tina (Dan) Beck of Elkader, Diann (Bill) Brinda of Somerville, Alabama, Joe (Deb) Zubrod of Lawler, Erick Zubrod of Waterloo, Malea Zubrod (Robert Honaker) of Mason City, Valerie Zubrod of Somerville, Alabama, and Amanda (David) Torres of Marshalltown; 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; one brother, Melvin (Agnes) Zubrod of Garrison, Minnesota; one sister-in-law, Lorraine Zubrod of Washington state; and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey in infancy; siblings, Orville (Velma), Virgil, Robert Zubrod and Madonna (Jack) Taylor.