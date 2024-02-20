Louis David Dowd, the son of Derek and Amanda Dowd, gained his heavenly wings on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton, with the Rev. Kevin Frey presiding. Interment will follow at Reilly Ridge Cemetery in rural Lawler.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

Online condolences for the Dowd family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Although his life was brief, Louie felt the amazing love his family gave him. Louie David now rests in Jesus’ arms.

Louis is loved by his parents, Derek and Amanda Dowd of Jerico; aunts and uncles, Lindsey Dowd of New Hampton, Daniel (Taylor) Kramer of Clarksville, Brandon (Catherine) Kramer of Clarksville, and Joseph (Becka) Mahlstedt of Allison; maternal grandparents, Jeffery (Louise) Kramer of Clarksville and Kristie Ciavarelli of Clarksville; paternal grandparents, Leo and Bev Dowd of New Hampton; maternal great-grandfather, David Kramer of Clarksville; and many cousins.

Joining him in heaven are maternal great-grandparents, Alice Kramer, Dorothy Balvanz, Robert Meister and Vito Ciavarelli; and paternal great-grandparents, Louis and Arlene Franzen, Bill and Sara Dowd.