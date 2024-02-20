Delbert Lechtenberg, 85

Delbert Lechtenberg, age 85 of New Hampton, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, with Deacon Vic DeSloover officiating.

Interment was held at Calvary Cemetery, New Hampton.

Friends greeted the family from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continued an hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Delbert Chris Lechtenberg, affectionately known as Delbert, passed away on Feb. 14, 2024, in Mason City.

He was born on July 27, 1938, in West Union, the son of Anton and Agnes (Schwamman) Lechtenberg. Delbert was a man who carried the essence of his rural upbringing throughout his life, embodying the values of hard work, family and faith.

Delbert received his education at St. Mary’s Catholic School in New Hampton.

Delbert met his future wife, Joan Kobliska, at a dance in Decorah. The spark between them was immediate and enduring.

The couple united in marriage on Nov. 18, 1961, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in New Hampton, and their love blossomed into a family with the birth of their four sons — Kevin, Brian, Mark and Curt.

In the early years of their marriage, Delbert and Joan settled in New Hampton. However, Delbert’s passion for farming led them to rent an acreage west of New Hampton, and eventually, they purchased their farm.

While Delbert also began working in the foundry at John Deere, a job he held for 30 years, his heart remained on the land. Over the course of 58 years, he devoted himself to raising crops, hogs, cattle, and chickens. Farming was not just a profession for Delbert; it was a way of life that he cherished deeply.

Delbert’s interests extended beyond the fields of his farm. He relished the time spent hunting and fishing with his boys, creating a treasury of memories. Known for his love of spontaneous road trips, he often ventured out with no destination in mind, simply savoring the journey. These drives sometimes led to the casino, where he indulged in a bit of fun, much to the delight of his family.

A man of humor and heart, Delbert’s playful spirit was a source of joy for all who knew him, especially his grandchildren.

His jokes and pranks are fondly remembered and have become a cherished part of his legacy. Family was the cornerstone of Delbert’s life, and he took every opportunity to support and celebrate his loved ones, whether it was attending his grandchildren’s activities or simply enjoying their company.

Described as creative, faith-filled and loving, Delbert lived a life that reflected these attributes.

His creative mind was always at work, whether solving a problem on the farm or crafting a new joke to share. His faith was a guiding force, providing comfort and strength throughout his journey. Above all, it was his loving nature that left an indelible mark on his family and friends.

Delbert is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan Lechtenberg of New Hampton; four sons, Kevin Lechtenberg of Kansas City, Missouri, Brian (Amy) Lechtenberg of Forest City, Mark (April) Lechtenberg of Deep River, and Curt (Lori) Lechtenberg of Plainfield; grandchildren, Kayla, Aidan, Vanessa, Ashley, Amber, Shelby, Cody, Jolene, Amber, Shea, Shyla, Hannah and Hailey; 15 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Kenny Lechtenberg of North Washington, Richard (Linda) Lechtenberg of New Hampton, and Dennis (Rose) Lechtenberg of North Washington; two sisters, Darlene Aegeter of Fredericksburg and Alice Pomplun of Warroad, Minnesota; and sister-in-law, LuAnn Lechtenberg of New Hampton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother- and father-in-law Charles and Blanche Kobliska; granddaughter, Clarissa Sue; three great-grandchildren; brother, Dale Lechtenberg; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Lechtenberg.