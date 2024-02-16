Genevieve 'Ginny' Ann Buechner Lynch, 80

Genevieve “Ginny” Ann Buechner Lynch, age 80 of Athens, Georgia, died on Friday, Feb. 1, 2024, after a long battle with cancer. She spent her final days at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Madison, Wisconsin on March 5, 1943, the middle daughter of six children to Edward and Elizabeth (Krantz) Buechner.

Ginny graduated from Madison’s Edgewood High School in 1961 and completed her bachelor’s degree at Edgewood College in 1965. Following college, Ginny taught high school business classes in Milwaukee, where she met her husband Richard Lynch. Together they moved from Wisconsin to Minnesota, to Indiana, to Virginia, and finally to Georgia, all the while raising four kids. Ginny finished out her career, working for the University of Georgia in the Chemistry Department for over 20 years.

She is survived by her four children, Karen Bavis of Huntersville, North Carolina, Sandy (Dave) Laken of Davidson, North Carolina, Steven Lynch of Atlanta, and Patrick (Christine) Lynch of Olney, Maryland; her nine grandchildren, Nate, Jack, Drew, Sam, Adam, Henry, Ann Townsend, Zachary and Charlie; and three brothers-in-laws, Don Lynch of Waseca, Minnesota, Jack (Sharon) Lynch of Morton, Illinois and Duane (Pat) Lynch of New Hampton.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lynch, and brother-in-law, Robert Lynch.

Ginny was known for her kind and caring soul, generous spirit, sense of humor and her unwavering love and loyalty to those she held dear. She cherished her time with family and friends and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She loved to play bridge, quilt, read, volunteer, and laugh with friends. She spent the entirety of her life in the service of those that she loved. Her beautiful smile and kindness will be missed by all.

A celebration of Ginny’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at 1 p.m at The Catholic Center at UGA, with a reception immediately following in the parish hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Cancer Foundation of NE Georgia at cancerfoundationofnega.org or The Ann Townsend Lynch Foundation at atgives.org.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements.