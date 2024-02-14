Steven L. Brase, 63

Steven L. Brase, age 63 of rural Plainfield, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial in Waterloo.

Steve was born on Feb. 17, 1960, in Charles City, the son of Lorenz and Wilma (Shipp) Brase.

He attended Plainfield Community Schools where he met the love of his life, Cristie Ensign, while working in the concession stand. They were united in marriage on Feb. 19, 1977, at the Horton Baptist Church. To this union three children — Leonard, Timthy and Melissa — were born

Steve developed a passion for trapping at the age of 16, something he passed on to his children and grandchildren. His many hobbies included hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events with his favorites being football and wrestling.

He was a member of the Bremer County Cattleman for 30 years, serving as secretary, president, and grill chairman. Steve farmed with his brother Don — raising crops, almost all animals and at one point or another, his favorite being cattle.

Steve had the ability to build and fix about anything, from building his own home to doing plumbing and electrical for family and friends.

Steve was a lifelong member of Horton Baptist Church and was baptized on Aug. 1, 1971.

Steve is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cristie Brase; a son, Leonard (Wendy) Brase; a daughter, Melissa (Justin) Buseman; grandchildren, Logan (Brittany Shover) Buseman, Nic Brase, Addison Buseman and Hunter Brase; his brothers, Ken (Deb) Brase, and Don (Denise) Brase; a sister, Pat (Larry) Silvernail; and his many “honorary” kids, grandkids, along with his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Timthy Brase; and a grandson, Aidan Buseman.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.

There will be a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at Horton Baptist Church with Pastor Greg Gosnell and Pastor James Livingston officiating.

A visitation will be held on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church.

The service on Monday will be livestreamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes YouTube Page.

Burial of cremains will be held at a later date in Horton Cemetery.