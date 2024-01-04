Richard David Hansen, 77

Richard David Hansen, age 77 of Nashua, died Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the United Methodist Church in Nashua with the Rev. Sarah Namukose officiating.

Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Nashua with grandsons Chad Sudol, Chase Sudol, Collin Sudol, Austin Walk, Taylor Walk, Matt Bryan, Ben Tiedt, Dayton Hansen, Jase Hansen, and Jaxson Hansen serving as pallbearers. Granddaughters Sarah Sudol, Olivia Sudol, Melissa Sudol, Jamie Walk, Ashley Walk, Brianna Bryan, Amanda Tiedt, Shaylee Hansen, and Kaylee Hansen will be serving as honorary pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory - Olson Chapel in Nashua have been entrusted with arrangements.

Born on May 25, 1946, in Charles City, to Fred and Maxine (Wolff) Hansen, Richard’s life was one marked by devotion to his family, his farm and his community.

A lifelong resident of Nashua, Richard graduated from Nashua High School and soon after answered the call of duty by serving in the National Guard from 1966 to 1972. His heart, however, always belonged to the soil and skies of Iowa. Richard was a dedicated farmer, a steward of the land who found solace and joy in the rolling fields that he tended with care and respect.

On Sept. 10, 1966, Richard married his beloved wife, Carolyn (Venz) Hansen, and together they built a life filled with love, laughter, and the daily blessings of family. Their union was blessed with four children — Tami, Kim, Shawna, and Jason. He took immense pride in his role as a father, instilling in his children the values of hard work, kindness, and the importance of family.

Richard’s life was a testament to his selfless nature. He was always known to have time for people, whether it was a neighbor in need or a stranger seeking advice. His presence was a comfort to many, and his willingness to lend a helping hand was just one of the many ways he demonstrated his loving and kind spirit.

An avid supporter of the Nashua-Plainfield schools, Richard never missed an opportunity to cheer on his children and later his grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their sporting events. His joy was palpable, and his encouragement never waned, no matter the score.

Richard’s passions extended beyond the farm and the bleachers. He relished in the thrill of snowmobiling and boating, activities that allowed him to experience the beauty of nature and the exhilaration of life. Yet, it was the simple pleasures that he treasured most: the yearly family vacations, the love of Branson with his wife, and the quiet moments spent watching his crops grow from the window.

One of Richard’s fondest memories was a trip to Montana with his daughters, an adventure that brought him closer to the vastness of the American landscape and the tight-knit bond of his family. Dancing with Carolyn was a cherished pastime, one that reflected the rhythm of their life together—full of grace, strength, and enduring love.

Even as farming became a spectator’s sport for him in his later years, Richard maintained his connection to the land and the farming community. He enjoyed conversations with fellow farmers, sharing stories and wisdom gleaned from a lifetime of cultivating the earth.

Richard’s legacy is one of love and service. He was the epitome of selflessness, always putting the needs of his family and friends before his own. His memory will be honored by all who knew him, not only as a man who loved his family above all else but as a pillar of the community who embodied the very best of what it means to lead a life of kindness and generosity.

Richard is survived by son, Jason (Marisa) Hansen of Nashua; daughters, Tami (Steve) Sudol of Nashua, Kim (Mark) Walk of Nashua, and Shawna (David) DePuew of Nashua; sister, Linda (Jerry) Smith of Nashua; brother-in-law, Ron (Marilyn) Venz of Charles City; grandchildren, Chad (Sarah) Sudol, Chase (Olivia) Sudol, Collin (Melissa) Sudol, Austin (Jamie) Walk, Taylor (Ashley) Walk, Brianna (Matt) Bryan, Amanda (Ben) Tiedt, Dayton (Kaylee) Hansen, Shaylee Hansen, Jase Hansen, and Jaxson Hansen; and 14 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (Venz) Hansen; his parents, Fred and Maxine (Wolff) Hansen; and parent-in-laws. Melvin and Madonna Venz.