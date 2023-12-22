Vernon “Pete” Uhlenberg, age 88 of Fredericksburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton.

Interment will be held at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg following the luncheon.

Friends may greet the family from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, prior to the service at the funeral home. Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Fredericksburg have been entrusted with arrangements.

Born on Sept. 19, 1935, in Garwin, he was the cherished son of Peter and Ula (Irons) Uhlenberg.

At the tender age of 12, Pete’s family moved to a farm in Fredericksburg, where he developed a strong connection to the land that would shape much of his life. He attended Fredericksburg High School and proudly graduated with the class of 1953.

On Sept. 6, 1956, Pete embarked on a lifelong journey of love when he married Marilyn Steege at Peace Church. Together, they built a family grounded in love, faith, and resilience. Three boys blessed their union, and later, caring for three great nieces completed the family, bringing immeasurable joy and laughter into their lives.

Pete’s work life was as diverse as it was fulfilling. From his early days at Farmers Butter and Dairy, where he dedicated his efforts to the art of butter-making, to his years spent on a farm, cultivating the land he loved, Pete’s commitment to hard work was unwavering. Later, he returned to town to craft delectable ice cream for Far Best Dairy, and eventually found his calling as the custodian at Fredericksburg Elementary School, where he became a beloved fixture until his well-deserved retirement.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Pete found joy in the simple pleasures of life.

He and Marilyn shared a love for camping and spent many winters in Texas, creating cherished memories under the warm sun. Pete often spoke of the fun times he had at school, particularly his camaraderie with the cooks and his fellow custodian, Larry. He also enjoyed cheering on the Iowa State Cyclone teams.

Known for his positive outlook on life, Pete would often remark that he had a good life—a life filled with love, adventure, and meaningful connections. His warmth, kindness, and sense of humor endeared him to all who knew him.

Pete was survived by his wife, Marilyn Uhlenberg of Fredericksburg; sons, Michael (Nancy) Uhlenberg of Fredericksburg, Ronald (Connie) Uhlenberg of Marshalltown, and Dean (Jill) Uhlenberg of Norfolk, Nebraska; great nieces, Megan (Nick) Entwisle of Fredericksburg, Kimberly (Patrick) Hoffman of New Hampton, and Rebecca (Scott) Valvoda of Elma; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and eight great-great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Peter and Ula (Irons) Uhlenberg; in-laws Lloyd and Arlene Steege; half brother Frank Vest; sisters Iva Jean Isenhower, Bertha O’Connell, and Phyllis Watson.