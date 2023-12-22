Jeanne Lentz, 87

Jeanne Lentz, age 87 of Bloomington, Minnesota, passed away at Glen Oaks in Urbandale on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Services are pending at this time.

Jeanne was born in Elma on Jan. 29, 1936, to Raymond and Romana Lentz.

Jeanne moved to Minneapolis in 1954, starting her working career as a stenographer and ending as director of disbursements for National Car Rental. She retired in January of 1995 after 25 years of service.

During those years, she attended evening classes at the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1982 with an accounting degree.

Jeanne was active in several golf leagues in the Twin Cities area and in Tucson, Arizona. She had many friends in both places. During the winter months in Arizona, she volunteered as an AARP tax counselor for 15 years.

She is survived by her brother, Ron (Julie) Lentz; sisters Kathleen (Roger) Rasing and Joyce (Larry) Schmitz; 14 nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents and her dear friends, Patricia and Malcolm Becker and Pat Paine.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Catholic Relief Services, P.O. Box 5200 Harlan, IA 51593-0700 or to crs.org.