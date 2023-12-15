Beverly Shinstine, 62

Beverly Shinstine, age 62 of Ionia, died Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Ionia with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Friends may greet the family from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday,

Dec. 21, 2023, prior to the Mass at the church in Ionia.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements.

Born on March 27, 1961, in Waterloo, Beverly was the cherished daughter of William and Stella (Timmer) Bravener.

Beverly, affectionately known as Bev to her friends and family, was a lifelong resident of Iowa. She was a proud alumni of Tripoli Community School, where she formed lasting friendships and laid the foundations for her future endeavors.

On Aug. 16, 1980, Beverly married the love of her life, Everett Shinstine, in a beautiful ceremony at St. Mary’s in New Hampton. Their union was one of true partnership and devotion. Together, they welcomed two wonderful children into the world, Scott Shinstine and Christine Bonfig, both born in New Hampton. Beverly was a dedicated mother who instilled in her children the values of love, kindness, and creativity.

Beverly’s work ethic was unparalleled. For 43 years, she worked tirelessly alongside Everett on their farm, embracing the rural lifestyle she adored. Her role at New Hampton Nursing and Rehab for 17 years was a testament to her caring nature, as she supported and uplifted those around her.

An avid gardener, Beverly found joy in raising calves, tending to her beautiful flower gardens, and canning the bounty from her vegetable plots. Her home was a reflection of her love for nature and her creative spirit.

Beverly’s passion for collecting cow memorabilia brought whimsy to her life, and her fondness for thrift store treasures showcased her knack for finding beauty in the simple things.

Travel was a source of delight for Beverly. She cherished the memories made on family trips to Wisconsin Dells, Hawaii, Branson and Colorado. Each adventure was an opportunity to explore, learn, and grow closer to her loved ones.

Above all, Beverly relished her role as a grandmother. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, and she poured her love into every moment spent with them. Her kind and loving nature made her a grandmother beyond compare, and her creative activities and stories will be treasured by her grandchildren forever.

Beverly is survived by her

husband, Everett Donald Shinstine of Ionia; son, Scott Charles Shinstine of Ionia; daughter, Chirstine (Christopher) Marie Bonfig of Coralville; siblings, Jo (Lloyd) Selck of Sumner, Sheryl (Steve) Bruch of New Hampton, William (Pauline) Bravener of Sumner, and Susan (Kevin) Graeser of Nashua; granddaughters, Finnley Jean Bonfig and Maya Elizabeth Bonfig of Coralville; her mother-in-law; 14 brothers- and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Stella (Timmer) Bravener and her father-in-law.