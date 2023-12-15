Ronald Lechtenberg, 82

Ronald Lechtenberg, age 82 of Ionia, died Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at his home.

Funeral service was held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with the Rev. Darin Cerwinske presiding.

Interment followed at St. Boniface Cemetery in Ionia.

Friends greeted the family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Born in New Hampton at his family home, Ron was the cherished son of John Herman and Louise Mary (Schwamman) Lechtenberg.

Ron’s early years were spent attending St. Boniface schools until the eighth grade, after which he dedicated himself to helping his father on the family farm. His strong work ethic and genuine enjoyment of working alongside his dad were evident from an early age, shaping the foundation of the responsible and diligent man he would become.

Later in life, Ron made a significant impact at HydroTile in Nashua, where he secured a job and worked tirelessly for many years. His commitment to his work was unparalleled, earning him a reputation as a reliable and dedicated employee. Ron was known for his strong work ethic and the consistency with which he showed up each day, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues.

Unfortunately, Ron’s career at HydroTile was cut short due to medical reasons, as he had to retire after undergoing knee replacement surgeries. Despite facing health challenges, Ron continued to display resilience and a positive spirit.

In a twist of fate, Ron’s life took a beautiful turn when he met his partner, JoAnn, during a chance encounter while buying eggs. Their connection blossomed into a deep and lasting companionship, bringing joy and companionship to Ron’s life.

Outside of work, Ron found solace and joy in fishing, a hobby that allowed him to connect with nature and unwind from life’s demands. His passion for the outdoors was complemented by his active involvement in his church, where he dedicated his time and energy to the community he held dear.

Ron is survived by his friend, JoAnn Brookins and her son Brad Fencl of Ionia; his children, Ray Steele of Des Moines, and James Bluhm of Charles City; one son, Jim Lechtenberg of Cedar Falls; one daughter, Lois Snell of Cedar Falls; two grandchildren, Dylan and Sydney Snell; two brothers-in-law, Marty Wondershide of Waverly, and Peter Martindale of Oelwein; and one sister, Roseann Smock and her family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Oliver Lechtenberg and Ray (Linda) Lechtenberg; three sisters, Ruth (Ray) McDonald, Rita Wondershide and Regina Martindale; and JoAnn’s children, Mylssia Fencl and Bryan Fencl.