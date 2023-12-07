Daniel 'Danny' Pagel, 62

Daniel “Danny” Pagel, age 62 of rural Sumner, died unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner.

Burial will follow at Union United Methodist Church Cemetery, rural Sumner.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the church on Monday.

Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Danny’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Daniel Dean, son of Donald and Donna (Henn) Pagel was born April 22, 1961, in Waterloo. He was baptized and confirmed at Union United Methodist Church, rural Sumner.

Danny received his education in the Sumner School System and graduated from Sumner High School in 1979. He would continue his education at Ellsworth Community College and later graduated from Upper Iowa University in Fayette.

Danny began his working career at AMPI and after several years there, he began working at Bay Valley Foods. In addition, he would do anything and everything needed around the family farm. Danny also took care of all of the mowing for the family.

He was a member of the Union United Methodist Church and the North American Hunting Club. Danny enjoyed hunting (deer and pheasant) and was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Iowa Hawkeyes.

He was a very selfless person who would be willing to do anything he could to help a friend or family member in need. Danny was always pleasant and had a smile for everyone he met.

He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Danny is survived by his mother, Donna Pagel of Sumner; brothers, Dennis (Kristie Brincks of Saude) Pagel of New Hampton and Dean (Michelle) Pagel of Sumner; two nieces and a nephew, Haley (Aarik) Deering of Postville, Trevor (Delanie) Pagel of Sumner and Kelsey Pagel of Waterloo; two great nieces and one great-nephew, Baylor and Hazel and Tucker Deering; aunts and uncle, Joyce (Bill) Schaufenbuel, Linda Pagel, and Diane Pagel, all of Sumner, Esther Wittenberg of Denver, Virginia Bohlen of Waterloo, and Judy Henn of Readlyn; and many cousins and extended family members.

Danny was preceded in death by his father, Donald on July 28, 2020; and aunts and uncles, Lyle Pagel, Duane and Peggy Pagel, Russel and Joan Pagel, August Pagel, Albert and Jean Pagel, Roger Pagel, Buster and Joann Jenn, Curly Henn, Arnold and Ann Henn, and Don Wittenberg.