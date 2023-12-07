Lenora Alberta Aikey, 95

Lenora Alberta Aikey, age 95 of Nashua, died Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Cedar Vale Assisted Living in Nashua.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Nashua with the Rev. Sarah Namukose officiating.

Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Nashua following the service.

Friends may greet the family from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the Methodist Church on Saturday.

Lenora Alberta Aikey died peacefully on Nov. 30, 2023, in Nashua, at the age of 95.

Born on Jan. 24, 1928, in rural Waverly, Lenora was the cherished daughter of Leonard and Maude (Medders) Colburn. She grew up the oldest of three daughters and filled the role of protective “big sister” to her younger siblings.

Lenora’s formative years on the family farm instilled in her a solid work ethic and spirit of independence.

She graduated from Plainfield High School in 1948.

Upon graduation she enrolled at Pitze’s Beauty School. After successfully completing her program she opened her own beauty shop. She later worked for a time for Lutheran Mutual Insurance in Waverly.

On Feb. 17, 1952, Lenora was united in marriage to Keith Aikey. The couple made their home in rural Plainfield where Lenora was actively engaged in farming right alongside Keith. This union was blessed with two children, Dale and Dean. Together with their family, Lenora and Keith farmed and raised dairy and beef cattle for many years. Keith and Lenora had “his” and “hers” Oliver tractors. Lenora farmed the fields right along with Keith and their sons, driving her own tractor.

Keith passed away in 1996, but with the help of family, Lenora continued to be involved with farming for more than 20 years after his death until she entered her early 90s.

Lenora loved gardening and for many years her shelves were filled with jars of home-canned produce. She also raised chickens and sold eggs locally. Hobbies she enjoyed included sewing many of her own clothes, crocheting, and quilting. Right up until recently, she was still crocheting baby blankets.

Beyond her practical skills, Lenora was a woman of deep faith. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Nashua. One of her prized possessions was her Grandmother Medders’s Bible, which Lenora would read daily.

She remained intellectually engaged and liked staying up-to-date about current events. Lenora was very interested in staying informed about the weather and the crops, even after retiring from farming. She relished car rides in the country in her later years to go and see how all the local crops were doing. She was also concerned about crop prices and continued listening to the farm news daily.

Lenora is survived by her son, Dean (Teresa) Aikey of Plainfield; daughter-in-law, Barbara Smith of Davenport; sister, Grace McGregor of Nashua; grandchildren, Steve (Cortney) Aikey, Kristine Aikey, Jennifer (Josh) Marks, Melissa Aikey, Janet (Nicholas) Turkal, and Mark Aikey; great-grandchildren Averie, Macie, Hunter, Rose and John; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Maude (Medders) Colburn; husband, Keith Aikey; son, Dale Aikey; sister, Marion Ackerman; brothers-in-law, Ed Ford, Everett Ackerman and Ron McGregor; and an infant sister.