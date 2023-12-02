Erma Jean Lowe, 74

Erma Jean Lowe, age 97 of New Hampton, died Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Hampton.

Friends may greet the family from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church on Saturday.

Erma Jean Lowe, affectionately known as Jean, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2023, at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehab Center surrounded by her family.

Born on March 31, 1926, in Elma, Jean lived a life marked by love, creativity and faith, which touched the hearts of everyone she knew.

Jean’s education was rooted in her hometown of Elma, where she attended school through the 12th grade.

It was on her walks to school that she caught the eye of her future husband, Francis Lowe, who began giving her rides. Their courtship blossomed into a lifelong partnership, and the couple wed on June 6, 1945, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Lourdes. Together, they built a life on a farm near Lourdes, where they were blessed with the birth of all seven of their children.

In 1965, the family moved to New Hampton, where Jean continued to dedicate herself to her family and her work. Jean’s professional life was as diverse as it was fulfilling. She worked with compassion as an aide at nursing homes in Cresco and New Hampton and served with care at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in New Hampton. Additionally, she managed the bookkeeping for her husband’s business, Lowe Trucking, with meticulous attention to detail.

Beyond her family and work, Jean was deeply involved in her community. She was one of the original organizers and a longtime member of the Red Hat Belles and a passionate member of the Clip & Stitch Quilt Guild. These associations were a testament to her love for social connection and her creative spirit.

Jean’s interests were a reflection of her artistic and nurturing nature. An avid gardener, she cultivated beauty both in her garden and through her master quilting, creating pieces that will be cherished for generations.

She delighted in the thrill of antique auctions and had many fond memories of bus trips taken with her husband, exploring new places together.

Above all, Jean Lowe was loving, creative and faith-filled. Her life was a living example of devotion to family, community, and her personal passions. Her bright spirit and kind heart will be profoundly missed by those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Jean’s life will be celebrated in a manner that honors the rich tapestry of love and dedication she wove throughout her 97 years. Her memory will be cherished and her presence deeply missed, but the impact of her life’s work and the love she shared will live on forever in the hearts of those who loved her.

Jean’s journey through life was one filled with the joy of family, the warmth of companionship, and the satisfaction of hard work. She was the beloved matriarch of a large and thriving family, survived by her children, Jim (Rosalee) Lowe of Stacyville, Sharon (Ed) Rowe of Shakopee, Minnesota, and Bob (Bev) Lowe, Marilee (Gerald) Mishak, Jan (Jim) Dockendorf, Bill (Rose) Lowe, and Mike (Joyce) Lowe, all of New Hampton. Her legacy also lives on through her sister, Lou Ann Simon of St Ansgar; her 17 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and 24 great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews who will all hold her memory dear.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Lula (Worple) Eschweiler; her beloved husband, Francis Lowe, who passed away in 2000; her brother, Gerald; and her siblings, Ronnie, Marlene, and Bernita, who all left this world during childhood.