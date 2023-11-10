Harlan Pose, 98

Harlan Pose, age 98 of New Hampton, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Hampton.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton with the Rev. Kevin Frey and the Rev. Dan Christiansen presiding.

Interment will follow at New Hampton City Cemetery with the New Hampton Lions Club serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

Harlan A. Pose was born on June 18, 1925, to Walter and Nellie (Canty) Pose in New Hampton.

After graduating from New Hampton High School, he enlisted in the U. S. Navy until the end of World War II.

He married Betty Bergmann on May 12, 1945, in Norman, Oklahoma. Together they made their home in New Hampton where they raised three sons.

Harlan worked at the First National Bank where he served as an officer and director for 59-plus years until he retired. He was awarded a plaque honoring his over 50 years in the banking business by the lowa Bankers Association.

During his life, Harlan served and worked on many different clubs and associations, last living charter member of the New Hampton Lions Club, a 78-year member of the American Legion and volunteered for the New Hampton Fire Department. He also served as treasurer of the New Hampton Community Schools for 20 years.

A longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, he served as its treasurer for many years as well many other committees at the church.

During his spare time, Harlan enjoyed woodworking, fishing, especially at Lake Pepin in Minnesota, playing golf and playing cards, particularly “65.”

Harlan is survived by sons, H. James (Pat) of San Diego, John (Peggy) of Minneapolis, and Kevin (Joe) of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Alisa Pose, Sarah (Aaron) Bleiweiss, Christine (Rick) Korecky, Michelle (James) Anderson and Matthew Pose; great-grandchildren, Ava Bleiweiss, Teddy Anderson, William Korecky and Amaya Bleiweiss; brother, Robert (Sally) Pose of West Des Moines, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

If so desired, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or donor’s choice.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 74 1/2 years, Betty; his parents; and a brother, Walter “Bud” Pose; and a sister, Janette Dato.

The family would like to thank the staff at Kensington Place, New Hampton Nursing & Rehab, and St. Croix Hospice For all their care for Harlan. A special note of gratitude to Jane Kraft and Bev Jerdee for their friendship and assistance shown to Harlan over the past years.