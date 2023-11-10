Monica Marvin, 94

Monica Marvin, age 94 of Alta Vista, died Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Alta Vista with the Rev. Jerry Kopacek celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Alta Vista.

Friends may greet the family from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Elma, where there will be a 2:30 p.m. Rosary and a 2:45 p.m. Scripture Service. Visitation continues an hour before the Mass at the church on Monday.

Online condolences for the Marvin family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Monica Rosella Marvin — a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend -— passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Born on Aug. 31, 1929, in rural Chickasaw County, the daughter of Theodore and Margaret (Brehm) Geerts, Monica lived a life characterized by faith, thoughtfulness and selfless devotion to her family and community.

Monica’s early life was spent in the modest countryside of Chickasaw County, where she attended country school and graduated from Alta Vista High School in 1947.

It was during these formative years that she met Virgil Marvin, a boy from across the creek who would later become her loving husband. They were married on Oct. 25, 1951, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Alta Vista and were blessed with seven wonderful children.

Monica and Virgil made their first home south of Alta Vista, where they lived without the modern convenience of running water. But Monica’s hard work and determination transformed this humble start into a warm and loving home. In 1968, the family moved into Alta Vista, where Monica nurtured a large garden, canned, cooked, baked and cared for her family. Her remarkable baking skills became well known, particularly her homemade bread, cinnamon rolls, pies, and noodles. Monica’s Christmas candy, made with love for family and friends, was a cherished annual treat.

Monica was also known for her vibrant spirit and zest for life. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, square dancing, playing cards, embarking on wagon trips and spending time with her family and friends.

She looked forward to the arrival of the daily newspaper and another crossword puzzle to solve — and yes, she completed them with a pen. A devoted fan of Jeopardy, she made sure to tune in every day at 4 p.m., and her family and friends quickly learned to respect the guarded time slot.

Monica’s faith played a central role in her life. A devoted Catholic, she prayed the Rosary regularly and attended Mass faithfully until her mobility kept her from doing so. Her faith-filled life was a testament to her deep spiritual convictions and served as an encouragement to others.

Monica is survived by her children, Darlene Winter of Bethany, Missouri, Dennis (Colleen) Marvin of Alta Vista, Raymond (Dorothy) Marvin of Ankeny, Beverly (Michael) Spangler of Lakeville, Minnesota, Paula (Jimmy) Baker of Charles City, and Bryan (Ann Bettesworth) Marvin of Charles City; son-in-law, James Alverson of Brunswick, Missouri; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Coletta Geerts of New Hampton, Delores Welch of Kohler, Wisconsin, and Mary Knuston of Elma.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil in 2013; daughter, Carol Alverson; brothers, Paul (Helen) Geerts, Louis (Katherine) Geerts, Andrew (Monica) Geerts, Elmer (Joann) Geerts and Daniel Geerts; and sisters, Ruth (Everest) Kruth and Mabel Geerts.

Monica will be remembered as a woman of great strength, resilience, and love. She was a beacon of faith, a thoughtful friend, and a selfless mother. While her physical presence will be deeply missed, her spirit and the memories she created will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.