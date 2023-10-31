Carol Drewelow, 78

Carol Drewelow, age 78 of New Hampton, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton with Pastor Kevin Frey presiding.

Interment will be held at the Boyd Cemetery with Blake Drewelow, Joshua Drewelow, Jordon Drewelow, Chace Doyal, Justen Brown and Matthew Bormann as pallbearers.

Carol was born to Victor and Anna Vorwald in New Hampton on Oct. 21, 1945. Carol attended the Little Red Brick Schoolhouse.

It was through her sisters that she was introduced to Lloyd Drewelow from Boyd. The couple married on Oct. 6, 1964, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton, where they both remained lifelong members.

They raised their children in New Hampton, strengthening their bond with the community.

Carol was an industrious woman who worked at Sara Lee for six years and later as a housekeeper at Ferkins Hotel, nursing homes, and private homes. She was known for her diligence and dedication, always ensuring that her work was done to the best of her ability. Her commitment and work ethic were admired by many, and she inspired those around her with her strong spirit and positive attitude.

In addition to her work, Carol had a variety of interests that she enjoyed throughout her life. She had a deep love for bird watching and reading, and she found great joy in spending time with her family.

She had a knack for cleaning, a passion for flowers, and a special talent for baking. Known for always having the best groceries, Carol was a frequent shopper at Fareway and the Dollar Store. She was a jokester, always ready to share a laugh or a witty remark, and her pragmatic and courageous nature made her a pillar of strength in her family.

Carol was a spirited woman who lived life with enthusiasm and zest. Her loving and interesting personality endeared her to those around her, and she was often described as a witty and playful mom and grandma. Carol’s spirited nature and loving heart will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Carol is survived by her son, Ron (Sheryn) of Clear Lake; seven grandchildren, Tayler (Chace) Doyal, Madison (Justen) Brown, Joshua (Autumn) Drewelow, Lauryn (Matt) Bormann, Jordon (Cassi) Drewelow, Riley Drewelow and Blake Drewelow; and great-grandchildren, Harper, Easton, Landry, and Preslee Doyal, Maddux and Ivy Brown, and Emmitt Drewelow. She also leaves behind her sisters, Jean Tank of New Hampton, and Velora Vorwald of Minneapolis; brother, Donald (Lois) Vorwald of Toledo; and brother-in-law, David (Carol) Drewelow of New Hampton.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Anna Vorwald; husband, Lloyd; daughter, Lisa; grandson, Dallas; parents-in-law, Reinhart and Arlene Drewelow; and several siblings, brothers/sisters-in-laws.

The family is so grateful for Jane and Wendy from Chickasaw County Public Health for their wonderful care and friendship over the years. Carol adored them.

Carol Drewelow’s life was a testament to her resilience, her love for her family, and her commitment to her community. She will be remembered for her courage, her wit, and her playful spirit, and she will be deeply missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know her.