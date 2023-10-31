Beverly Bailey, 91

Beverly Bailey, age 91 of Nashua, died Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Chautauqua Quest Homes #2 in Charles City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, with the Rev. Drew McHolm presiding.

Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Nashua, with Brian Sullivan, Mark Bailey, James Hampton and Chris Beckley serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation will continue an hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

Online condolences for the Bailey family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Beverly Mary Bailey, affectionately known as Bev, passed away peacefully at Chautauqua Guest Homes in Charles City, Iowa, on Oct. 28, 2023.

Born on Aug. 1, 1932, in rural Nashua, Bev lived a life characterized by love, passion and generosity. Beverly Mary Sudol, daughter of Jake and Ethel (Chadwick) Sudol, spent her entire life in the Nashua area.

After graduating from Nashua High School in 1951, she pursued her passion for education at Warburg College and graduated with a teaching degree. Bev dedicated her professional life to nurturing young minds, first at the local country school, Richland Grove, and then at Fredericksburg Elementary School, from where she retired after years of dedicated service.

On June 27, 1954, Bev united in marriage with Donald Henry Bailey, and they were blessed with three children — Terry, Anita, and Kirk. Bev was not only a devoted mother but also an active member of the community. She helped on the farm, worked tirelessly in 4H, Junior Federated Club, Pythian Sisters, Farm Bureau and Bradford Homemakers Club. Her faith was a cornerstone of her life, and she was a lifelong member of the Little Brown Church.

After retirement, Bev and her husband Donald found joy in running a gift shop at the Little Brown Church and participating in flea markets.

Family was the heart of Bev’s world, and she reveled in being a part of all her children and grandchildren’s activities. Bev and Donald also found a second home in Edinburg, Texas, where they wintered after retirement, establishing lifelong friendships.

Bev is survived by her three children, Terry (Cindy), and Anita (Tom) Sullivan, both of Nashua, and Kirk (Deb) of Charles City. She was a beloved grandmother to six grandchildren, Matthew Bailey, Leslye Bailey, Tanya (Jim) Hampton, Brian (Andrea) Sullivan, Mark Bailey, and Megan (Chris) Beckley. Bev also had the joy of being a great-grandmother to six great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Alex Hampton, Aiden and Connor Sullivan and Weston and Wyatt Beckley. She is also survived by her brother, Orlin (Deb) Sudol, and sister-in-law, Barbara Sudol, both of Nashua.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Jake and Ethel (Chadwick) Sudol; her husband, Donald, in 2007; her granddaughter, Teresa Sullivan; and her brother, Jerry Sudol.

Beverly Bailey’s life was a testament to her love for family, passion for education and dedication to her community. Her generous spirit touched all who knew her, and she will be deeply missed.

Her legacy of love and commitment will continue to live on through all who were blessed to have her in their life.