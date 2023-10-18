Pauline Ovel, 95

Pauline Ovel, of New Hampton, died Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Inurnment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Hampton.

Friends may greet the family from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the Mass at the church on Friday.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton has been entrusted with arrangements.

Pauline Grace Theis was born on February 5, 1928, at Osage, Iowa, the daughter of Frances and Regina (Younker) Theis.

She graduated from New Haven High School, New Haven, and Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids.

Pauline taught school in Lamont, Rockford, and Turkey Valley.

While teaching in Lamont, she met her future husband Walt Ovel at a dance, and they were married on Feb. 3, 1951 in New Haven at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. The couple was blessed with five children; — Randy, Nancy, Dan, Kevin, and Jeff.

Walt and Pauline moved around the Midwest with the family as Walt grew his career in the lumber business, and the family settled in New Hampton in 1968.

Walt and Pauline formed Ovel Forest Products in 1976 with two of their sons. She had strong business acumen and worked in the family business until 2020. While working in Ovel Forest Products Pauline also served as the religious education director for St. Mary’s Parish, a position which she filled for 17 years, and also served as a eucharistic minister and lector.

Pauline and Walt enjoyed traveling to visit family, friends, and business associates, taking cruises, dancing, golfing, and being involved in politics. They hosted family and friends at their home where everyone was always welcomed. Walt passed away in 2005.

Pauline was a kind and generous woman. She was a volunteer of Meals on Wheels and also volunteered as activity director at the Chickasaw County Home.

Pauline was a member of Holy Family Parish, Rotary Club International, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She had an outgoing personality and enjoyed socializing with her friends.

She especially cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pauline will be dearly missed by her daughter, Nancy (Stan) Van Wyk of Marshalltown; her sons, Kevin (Mary Beth) Ovel of New Hampton, and Jeffrey Ovel (Darce) of Decorah; daughters-in-law, Janet (Ovel) Hayes of Richfield, Minnesota, and Kim Ovel of New Hampton; grandchildren, Jessica Johnson, Kristin Ovel, Lindsey Van Wyk, Ryan Van Wyk, Jon Ovel, Kaylee Ovel, Brad Kamrath, Brigette Kamrath, Natalie Albin, Travis Ovel and Melanie Ovel; 11 great-grandchildren; her sister. Dolores Steffen; brother, Dean (Bonnie) Theis; sisters-in-law, Ellie Jones, Gladys Frey and Pat Theis; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Ovel; her parents; her sons, Randy and Dan; her grandson, Bryce; her sister, Catherine Marr; and her brother, Don Theis.

“The best part of life is not just surviving but thriving with passion and humor and style and generosity and kindness.”

— Maya Angelou