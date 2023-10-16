Allan Jon Natvig, 81

Allan Jon Natvig, age 81 of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at his home.

Funeral services was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at the Saude Lutheran Church, rural Lawler, with the Rev. Peter Faugstad presiding.

Visitation was from 9:30 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. at the church on Monday.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton was entrusted with local arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Susan Anderson Natvig Scholarship fund at Bethany Lutheran College, Mankato, Minnesota; Valley Lutheran School, Cedar Falls; or Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Waterloo.

Allan Jon Natvig, was born on March 5, 1942, in Cresco, the son of Odell and Arlene (Ellingson) Natvig.

He graduated from Cresco Community Schools in 1960 followed by graduation from Bethany Lutheran Junior College in Mankato, Minnesota, in 1962. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1964, then his master of social work degree at the University of Missouri, Columbia in 1970.

On August 13, 1966, he married Susan Elizabeth Anderson in Fisher, Minnesota. Together, they raised two sons, Matthew and Peter. Susan preceded him in death on Nov. 10, 1981.

Allan was later united in marriage to Debra Luann Yankey in Denison on April 25, 1987.

His entire career was dedicated to social work in a variety of settings including public welfare, child protective services, Woodward State Hospital School, counseling and support for adults with disabilities and chronic illness. His employers included Howard and Winneshiek County Public Welfare, Iowa Department of Human Services, Exceptional Persons, Inc., Black Hawk Center for Independent Living and Area 7 MS Service League.

He was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Waterloo, and served in leadership roles at the church since its origin in 1963. The top priority in Al’s life was his Christian faith, which guided him in his dedication to his family, loving them and surprising them with a dry wit.

Following his retirement in 2007, Al dedicated his free time to a passion to preserve and conserve a small acreage near Saude; a prairie oasis the family calls the “ranch.”

Allan is survived by his wife, Deb, of Cedar Falls; sons, Matthew (Cristina) Natvig of Cedar Falls and Peter (Kaylene) Natvig of Waterloo; grandchildren, Allie (Dakota) Hurd, Emily (Mitchel Sovich) Allspach and Isaac Natvig; and brother, Roland (Mary) Natvig of Deer River, Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Susan; and brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Naomi Natvig.