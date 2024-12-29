Shauna L. Anderson, 44

Shauna L. Anderson, age 44 of Waterloo, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

She was born July 28, 1980, in New Hampton, the daughter of Robert L. Cox and Linda Jo (Darr) Cox.

She attended New Hampton High School, graduating in 1998. She graduated cum laude from Upper Iowa University, earning a bachelor of science degree in accounting.

She married Adam D. Anderson on June 14, 2008, at the First United Methodist Church in Ceder Falls. The reception was at the Sullivan Center but due to the floods of 2008, it was moved to the Isle of Capri, where a good time was held by all.

Shauna was a hard worker, a determined mom and wife who always put family first. She loved to spend time with her family, enjoying those family moments of chaos and laughter, yet at the same time, having the ability to love as a only a mom could do with a hug and an understanding ear.

Shauna was focused on providing for her family, even during the toughest times of her life.

She continued learning and, in the spring of 2024, she graduated from University of Northern Iowa with a master’s degree in business administration and management.

As a testament to her strength, determination and her never-give-up spirit, she completed her masters degree while going through cancer treatment the whole time — never missing a class. ‘She was currently working as the director of finance at VGM in Waterloo.

Shauna is survived by her husband, Adam Anderson of Waterloo; her children, Brayden, Gracelyn and Sofie, all of Waterloo; her dad, Robert (Sharon Reicks) Cox of New Hampton; her mom, Linda Cox of Waterloo; brother, Troy (E) Cox of Mason City; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Virgil and Betty Cox and Victor and Lorraine Darr.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo.