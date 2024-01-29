Clarence Hayen, 77

Clarence Hayen, age 77 of New Hampton, died Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

Arrangements are pending with Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton.

A private family service will be held at a later date in South Dakota.

Clarence was born July 18, 1946, in Parkston, South Dakota, son of Henry and Catherine Haye.

In 1963 Clarence enlisted in the army, and after serving two years, he immediately reenlisted in the Navy.

Clarence was united in marriage to Cheryl Simpson on May 15, 1969 in California.

To this union, three children — John, Branda, and Clint — were born.

The family lived most of their life in South Dakota; in 1990, the family moved to New Hampton, where Clarence made cheese at AMPI in Fredericksburg. He was in the cheese business for over 40 years.

The couple was married for 51 wonderful years before his wife passed away in 2020.

Clarence is survived by two children, Branda Arens of Fredericksburg, and Clint Hayen of Elma; 10 grandchildren, Jennifer, Courtney, Emily, Josh, Sam, Hunter, Lane, Lewey Brandy, and Taylor; and nine great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Lavonne, Harper, Lily, Lucy, Lena, Owen, Kaiser and Maisie.