Rebecca “Becky” Susan Franzen, 69

Rebecca “Becky” Susan Franzen, age 69 of New Hampton died Friday, May 30, 2025, at her home surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 13, 2025, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Friends may greet the family an hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Becky’s arrangements.

Becky Susan Franzen was born Sept. 29, 1955, in New Hampton. She was the daughter of Clarence and Valeria (Berst) Franzen. She was their middle child of the five.

Becky’s formative years were spent at St. Joseph School in New Hampton, where she completed her elementary education through the eighth grade. She then went on to graduate from New Hampton Community High School in 1974.

Becky truly found joy when she was in the kitchen. Baking, cooking, canning, she loved it all.

Quite a few years of her life were spent working the kitchen at A&W and Hardees. The people she met and interacted with on a daily basis meant the world to her.

She also loved to make treats for people. Becky always enjoyed an ice cold Diet Pepsi. She always enjoyed watching a good baseball game, especially if her St. Louis Cardinals were playing.

Becky’s faith played a central role in her life, and she was a devoted attendee of 4 p.m. Mass at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton. Her spiritual devotion was a source of strength and comfort. Even when she was not able to make it to church in person, she always watched on television.

Becky also loved some good old fashion country western music. Dolly Parton was her favorite singer of all time and her favorite song was “ I Will Always Love You.”

Survivors include one sister, Kathy Franzen of New Hampton; one brother, Steve (Jo) Franzen of New Hampton; and one niece, Amanda of New Hampton.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Alan and Kenny.