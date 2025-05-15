Sandra G. Harper, 69

Sandra G. Harper, age 69 of rural Plainfield, died on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at her residence.

Sandra Gail Harper was born on December 24, 1955, the daughter of Charles and Leatrice (Lee) Iserman in Waverly.

She graduated from Waverly High School. Sandy was a cook at various restaurants.

In May 2013, she was united in marriage to Scott Harper.

Sandy enjoyed riding motorcycles with Scott, riding horses, camping, going fishing and, most especially, spending time with her family.

Survivors are her husband, Scott of Plainfield; four children, Toni Funte, Tonya Rathbone (Jacob Feltz), Colton Wright and Benjamin (Kayla) Harper; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren with two on the way; two brothers, Douglas Iserman and Mike Iserman, and two sisters, Cheryl Adams and Kristi Goerder.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sandra has been cremated and there will be a Celebration of Life gathering on Friday, May 16, 2025, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Harper residence, 33091 110th St., Plainfield.

Memorials can be directed to the family for a later designation in Sandy’s name and online condolence left at www.kaisercorson.com