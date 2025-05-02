Wesley Lewis Hicok, 39

Wesley Lewis Hicok, age 39, passed away on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Wes was born on January 17, 1986, at the Floyd County Hospital in Charles City, the son of Wayne Hicok and Julia Parker Petersen.

He was baptized at the United Methodist Church in Fredericksburg and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran-Western Douglas.

He graduated with honors from Tripoli High School in 2004, where he was active in band, National Honor Society, All-State Choir and participated in the high school musicals.

After high school, Wes worked as a camp counselor at the YMCA in Anchorage, Alaska.

In 2006, he started working for the Bremer County Auditor’s Office, where he later became deputy auditor. While working for Bremer County he was elected mayor of Frederika in 2013. For the last nine years Wes had been working with the Iowa Secretary of State’s office becoming director of elections in the fall of 2023. He was certified as a certified elections/registration administrator in 2021.

Wes was a talented musician, enjoyed golfing and watching sports. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Miami Dolphins and was a huge follower of Iowa Hawkeyes football.

He had a special connection with his friends, enjoying the vacations they took together. He especially enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews along with heckling his siblings.

Wes is survived by his parents, Wayne and Carol Hicok of Nashua and Julia and Don Petersen of Frederika; his grandfather, Eldon Parker of Center Point; his brother and sisters, Brent (Amanda) Petersen of Waverly, Luke (Nicole) Hicok of Frederika, Bethany Petersen of Nashville, Tennessee, Kara (Matt) Rosenbaum of Ionia, Tyler (Kristin) Hicok of Plainfield, Tyler (Joshua) Klobassa of Ankeny, and Kevin (Natalie) Klobassa of Ventura; and his 13 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gerald and Georgie Hicok, Mary Ann Parker, Marvin and Doris Fisher, and Arthur and Elnora Petersen; along with many aunts and uncles.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 5, 2025, at St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua with Pastor Todd Burrichter officiating.

Burial will be held in Greenwood Cemetery in Nashua. The service will be livestreamed on the St. John Lutheran Church’s YouTube page at stjohnlutherannashua.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.