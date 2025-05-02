Sylvia Ann Vaala, 77

Sylvia Ann Vaala, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, after facing an aggressive form of cancer.

She was born on November 25, 1947 in Saude and later made South Minneapolis her longtime home.

She was a dedicated volunteer at Minneapolis public libraries and was a familiar face on bike paths all across the metro. She stayed active and connected through a variety of groups — knitting circles, Norwegian language classes, the YWCA, Native Plant Society, and the Mindekirken Norwegian Language and Culture Programs.

She loved researching and learning about numerous topics from art to plants to her family genealogy.

She had strong and lasting friendships – lifelong friends Linda and Bernis; Jerie and her daughter Niki, who were dear to her for over 40 years; and college friends Kathleen, Pat, and Linda.

She is survived by four siblings, Jeanne, Martin, Randy, and Janette; along with her five nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gregory

and Valborg; and one brother, Glen.

Services will be handled by Peterson Chapel and Lakeview Cemetery in Buffalo, Minnesota.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your local public library.