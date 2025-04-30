Kathryn 'Kathy' O’Connor, 88

Kathryn “Kathy” O’Connor, age 88 of New Hampton, died Thursday, April 24, 2025, at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 8, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church in New Hampton with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church on Thursday.

Kathryn Alice O’Connor, age 88 of New Hampton, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2025, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospital in New Hampton from complications from a fall.

Kathy was born on Feb. 18, 1937, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Frank and Alice (Greer) Hyland. She was raised in Hastings, Minnesota, and graduated from Hastings High School in 1955.

She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the College of St. Teresa in Winona, Minnesota, in 1959. Kathy began her nursing career at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Minneapolis, where she worked from 1959 to 1960.

On April 23, 1960, she married the love of her life, James D. O’Connor, at Guardian Angels Church in Hastings, Minnesota. They made their home in New Hampton, where they raised their six children and shared 53 wonderful years of marriage until James’s passing in 2013.

Kathy continued her nursing career at St. Joseph Community Hospital from 1960 to 1964 before choosing to stay home and focus on raising her family. She later taught religion at St. John’s School of Religion from 1978 to 1985.

Never one to stop learning, Kathy earned her master’s degree in mental health counseling from the University of Northern Iowa and worked for Catholic Charities from 1987 to 1993.

Deeply committed to her community, Kathy was actively involved in many civic and volunteer organizations throughout her life. She was a member of Mrs. Jaycees, served on the parish council at St. Mary’s Church, was a Girl Scout leader and camp volunteer, taught CCD classes for many years and volunteered her time with the Treasure Chest, Food Pantry, Hospital Specialty Clinic, and Red Cross Blood Bank.

Kathy was a woman of many interests and talents. She loved gardening, crafting (especially knitting), stamp collecting and fishing. She also enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, having coffee with friends, reading, and most of all, spending time with her beloved children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren — cheering them on at countless school events.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. O’Connor; her parents, Frank and Alice Hyland; her sister, Mickey O’Connor; and her brother-in-law, Jim O’Connor, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jane and Don Grove.

Kathy is lovingly remembered by her six children: Pat (Joe) Weigel of Clear Lake, Peg (Dennis) Clinch of Chandler, Arizona, Ed (Jean) O’Connor of North Oaks, Minnesota, Ann (Lance) Lasher of Charles City, Kate (Terri) Hartzler of Ames, and Joe (Susan) O’Connor of Shakopee, Minnesota; 12 GRANDchildren, Tyler, Kristin, Lauren, Abby, Megan, Kali, Zach, Ian, Nate, Derek, Colin and Ryan; and eight great-GRANDchildren, William, Alice, Joseph, Emmett, Connor, Scottie, Parker and Theo — with one more on the way. She is also survived by her brother Steve (Sarah) Hyland of St. Paul, Minnesota, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Kathy’s life was one of love, service, faith, and kindness. Her legacy lives on in the many lives she touched through her care, compassion, and tireless dedication to her family and community.

In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials to be dedicated to Alzheimer’s Association, Catholic Charities, Holy Family Parish or the New Hampton Library.