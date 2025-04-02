David Lee Trower, 85

David Lee Trower, age 85 of Jesup, IA, died Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Rehabilitation Centers of Independence-West Campus in Independence.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 4, 2025, at the First United Methodist Church, Jesup, with burial later at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup.

Visitation will be from 4to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, and for an hour before services Friday at the church.

Memorials will be directed to the First United Methodist Church in Jesup. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

David was born August 30, 1939, in Marcus in Cherokee County, the son of Jessie BERT Trower and Elsie Emma (Pendleton) Trower. The family moved to Primghar, where David graduated from high school in 1957.

He attended Doane College in Crete, Nebraska, for one year and then attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls.

He was first married to Sharrol Ruth Sweitzer. Three sons were born during this time. The couple later divorced.

Then on Dec. 18, 1999, David married Glenda Sue (Donlea) Grant at the Methodist church in Jesup.

David worked at John Deere in Waterloo, IA, for 30 years before retirement, and also owned and operated City Auto Salvage in New Hampton.

He was involved in area stock car racing for many years and was a NASCAR racing fan, attending many Daytona 500’s in Florida, where David and Glenda enjoyed spending their winters.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Jesup and UAW Local 838 in Waterloo.

David is survived by his wife, Glenda Trower of Jesup; and three sons, Mike (Sandy) Trower of Davidson, North Carolina, Archie Trower of New Hampton, and Tony (Stacy) Trower of New Hampton. He is also survived by Glenda’s children, whom he cherished as well, Micah Kremer of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and Brian (Stephanie Felch) Grant of Monte Rio, California; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Roger (Annette) Trower of Folkston, Georgia, and LeRoy (Sandy) Trower of Allerton.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of the arrangements.