Deborah “Deb” Koester, 65

Deborah “Deb” Koester, age 65 of Alta Vista, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life event will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 4, 2025, at Prairie Lakes Church in New Hampton with the Rev. Cory Orr officiating.

A private meal will be held in Deb’s honor following the service at the Chickasaw Event Center.

Friends may greet the family from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 4, 2025, at Praire Lakes Chuch in New Hampton.

Deb Koester passed away on Dec. 30, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. Deb Koester will be deeply missed by many.

She was a powerful woman of God, who loved Jesus Christ. One of her outstanding traits was her selflessness — putting others’ needs before her own.

Another talent was her listening skills. She was joyful and lighthearted. Her smile, laughter, and sparkling eyes were contagious.

Deb joined Mary Kay Cosmetics Inc. as a successful consultant in 1988. She earned the position of independent sales director in 1994 and went on to become independent senior sales director in 2001. Deb spent time working as the publisher of the Alta Vista Shopper for 8 1/2 years.

All the while, Deb worked with and supported her beloved husband, Todd.

Her love, joy and influence on the lives around her will not be forgotten!

Deb is survived by her lifetime soulmate, Todd Koester of Alta Vista; and two brothers, Terry (Khanh) Urwiler of Tucson, Arizona, and Dan (Ulu) Urwiler of Kauai, Hawaii.

She was preceded in death by her parents.