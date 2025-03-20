Laura Katherine Koeff, 95

Laura Katherine Koeff, age 95 of Nashua, died Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Denver Sunset Home in Denver.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 20, 2025, at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Pleasant Hill, rural Nashua with the Rev. Drew McHolm officiating.

Interment will be held at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery.

Friends may greet the family from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 20, 2025, at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Pleasant Hill, rural Nashua, before the service.

Laura Katherine Koeff, a beacon of strength and joy, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2025, at the age of 95. Born on August 30, 1929, the daughter of Walter and Anna (Litterer) Vetter in the tranquil rural setting of Floyd County, she blossomed into a remarkable woman whose life was defined by her passion, adventurous spirit and handy skills.

A proud graduate of Charles City High School’s class of 1947, Laura’s journey led her to the heart of Delvin Koeff. Their union was blessed on July 2, 1950, at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Pleasant Hill in rural Nashua. Together, they embraced farming life, first in Ardale and later in the Nashua area, nurturing both the land and their family with unwavering dedication.

The unexpected passing of Delvin in 1983 dealt a harsh blow, but Laura’s resilience shone through as she relocated to Cedar Falls. There, she continued working at Viking Pump as a machinist, where she was one of the first six women to work at the company. Her 19 years of service were marked by diligence and the pursuit of excellence, a testament to her character.

In 1992, upon retiring, Laura returned to Nashua, where she continued to enrich the lives of those around her through her vibrant presence and loving care.

An avid cook, Laura’s kitchen was a place of warmth and delicious memories. Her travels took her to the picturesque landscapes of Switzerland and the Netherlands, fueling her adventurous spirit.

At the card table, she was unmatched, always expecting the best from her opponents. Her sewing talents were a reflection of her precise and creative nature, and nothing brought her more joy than the time spent with her family.

Laura’s life was a tapestry woven with love, determination and a zest for life that inspired everyone she met. Her passionate approach to life’s challenges, her adventurous exploration of the world, and her handy touch in all she did are the threads that will continue to connect the many lives she touched.

As we bid farewell to Laura Katherine Koeff, we celebrate a life lived to the fullest, a journey marked by love, hard work, and an unbreakable spirit. Her story will be told with pride and her memory cherished with every passing day.

Laura’s legacy is carried on by her adoring family, including her sons, Steve (Sharon) Koeff of Reno, Nevada, and Bruce (Barb) Koeff of Denver; her daughter, Jenice (Ron) Ulrichs of Nashua; her cherished seven grandchildren, Jeff (Tori) Ulrichs of Norwalk, John (Jeanne) Ulrichs of Dyersville, Sara (Thomas Demsey) Koeff, Stacy Koeff of Boston, Abby (Adam) Hubbard of Parrish, Florida, Ashley (Myles) Schrage of Polk City, and Alicia (Brad) Worner of Greenville, South Carolina; and her nine great-grandchildren, Keegan (Makenzie Foelske) Ulrichs, Gabriel (Ashley Costello) Ulrichs, Natalie Ulrichs, Charles Demsey Koeff, Jordyn Hubbard, Cullyn Hubbard, Oaklyn Schrage, Berklee Scrage and Zoey Worner, who will forever hold her in their hearts. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Donna Kittle of Denver, and Sharon Koeff of Baker City, Oregon, who will miss her dearly.

She was welcomed into eternal rest by her parents, Walter and Anna Marie (Litterer) Vetter; her beloved husband, Delvin; her brothers, Gerald (Beulah) Vetter and Donald (Shari) Vetter; her sisters, Dorothy (Leon) Scott, Elsie (Art) Heitz, Edna (Don) Speicher and Louise (Clarence) Gersema; her brothers-in-law, Roger Kittle and Keith Koeff; her nephews, Richard and Joyce Heitz, Benjamin Koeff, Tim Speicher, Chet Scott and Tom Scott; and her great-grandson, Caleb Ulrichs, who all preceded her in death.