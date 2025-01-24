Martie Mele Diddy, 80

Martie Mele Diddy, age 80 of Des Moines, peacefully passed away at her home in Des Moines surrounded by family on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

Martie was born Nov. 9, 1944, in Des Moines to Phillip and Ruth Cless.

She graduated from Roosevelt High School and then from Drake University with a degree in education. After teaching primary education in the Des Moines School District, Martie enrolled in DMACC obtaining a surgical nursing degree followed by several years working at Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

In 1984, Martie married Ronald Dean Diddy of New Hampton, where they lived until 2008 before relocating to Des Moines and spending their winters in Palm Springs, California.

She was an avid reader and world traveler.

Martie was the proud mother of sons, John Mele of Atlanta, Thomas Mele of Eugene, Oregon, and Steve (Tomoko) Mele of Singapore; daughter, Aksana (Carlos) Vaquerano of Johnston; step-sons Eric Diddy (deceased) and Matthew (Kristin) Diddy of Denver, Colorado; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and stepson Eric.

Viewing was held on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Westover Iles Funeral Home in Des Moines.

Funeral and burial services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Animal Rescue League.

Online condolences are welcome at www.Ilesfuneralhomes.com.