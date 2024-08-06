Anna Christine Russel, 61

Anna Christine Russel, age 61 of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, with the Rev. Jill Brandstad officiating.

Military honors will be performed by the V.F.W. Post 733 following the service.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE in Mason

City.

Memorials may be directed to Community Living Care in Des Moines and to Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.