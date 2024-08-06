Kathleen L. Blocker, 88

Kathleen L. Blocker, age 88 of New Hampton, died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A private family funeral will be held with the Rev. James Goerend presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, New Hampton.

If so desired, memorials may be directed to The Grace Children’s House Equine Therapy Program in Henderson, Nebraska.

Kathleen L. Blocker was born on Nov. 21, 1935, the daughter of Lawrence and Florence (McGowan) Theis.

Kathy received her education at the Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Charles City. Her commitment to her Catholic upbringing was evident throughout her life, as she consistently embodied the values and teachings she held so dear.

On the blessed day of July 10, 1954, Kathy was united in marriage to Donald Blocker at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Ionia. Together, they embarked on a journey that would be filled with love, shared experiences and the joy of raising a family. Kathy and Donald were blessed with two children.

In the early years of their marriage, the couple settled in Elma, where they began to lay the foundations of their life together. In 1957, they moved to their farm north of New Hampton, an idyllic setting that became the backdrop for many cherished family memories. Kathy reveled in farm life alongside her husband, Don. She took great pride in tending to her expansive garden, which not only provided sustenance for her family but also served as a symbol of her nurturing spirit.

In addition to her responsibilities on the farm, Kathy also worked at the former Kitchens of Sara Lee.

Music was one of Kathy’s greatest joys. She loved singing along to country and bluegrass tunes, often filling the home with melodies that spoke to her soul. Her love for music was yet another testament to her vibrant spirit and her ability to find joy in life’s simple pleasures.

Kathy and Donald shared a love for adventure and exploration. They enjoyed fishing together, often spending quiet afternoons by the water. Their shared passion for travel led them on several cruises and road trips across the United States and Canada, creating a tapestry of unforgettable memories. Kathy rarely missed watching her beloved Cubs.

As active members of the Holy Family Parish, Kathy and Donald’s faith was the cornerstone of their lives. They served their community with dedication, always ready to lend a helping hand or offer a kind word. Kathy’s faith-filled nature was a beacon of light to all who knew her, and her legacy of love and service will continue to inspire those she has left behind.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Don; son, Marty (Donna) Blocker of Henderson, Nebraska; daughter, Connie Jorgenson of Beatrice, Nebraska; five grandchildren, Katie Couch, Jeramy (Erin) Blocker, Cody (Brooke) Blocker, Ray Stepan and Teri (Jeff) Link; eight grandchildren; brother-in-law, Lynn (Nancy) Lorenzen of Charles City; close cousin, Linda Theis of Minneapolis; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Theis; and sisters, Ginger Lorenzen, Betty Staudt and Pat Rissler.