Betty Jean Marie Wadey, 87

Betty Jean Marie Wadey, age 87 of Nashua, died Sunday, July 14, 2024, at the Allison Care Center in Allison.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2024, at the United Methodist Church in Nashua with Russ Nesvit and Steve Walvatne presiding.

Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Nashua with Chad Wadey, Jason Wadey, William Wadey Jr., Luke Wadey, Cameron Wadey, Landen Wessels, Bruce Aswegan and Aaron Hauser serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua has been entrusted with arrangements.

Betty Jean Marie Wadey was born the daughter of Howard & Irene (Warnke) Hall on Dec. 22, 1936, at a farmhouse southeast of Nashua. Her father passed away when she was around 4 years old. Irene was later married to Ivan Heidt.

Betty received her education and graduated from Nashua High School in 1955.

It was there that she met the love of her life, William F. Wadey. They had their first date in February 1954 and were married on May 21, 1955.

After they were married, they lived in an apartment in Charles City. They then lived near Plainfield for a short time before moving to the Evansdale area so that William could be closer to his workplace. In 1962, they moved to a farmhouse near Dewar. They remained there until 1965 when they took over William’s family farm near Plainfield. In 1973, they bought a farm near Charles City and remained there until they retired to their new home in Nashua in 2009. They remained in Nashua until 2023 when Betty was moved to the Care Center in Allison after losing the love of her life in a tragic car accident.

Betty received Christ as her personal Savior on Jan. 27, 1972, while reading Isaiah 45:22 – “Look unto me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God, and there is none else.”

Betty was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who loved the Lord and her family without end. She will always be remembered for her home-cooked meals, her famous apple pie, and the unlimited supply of cookies that she always kept on hand for her grandchildren and anyone else who came to visit. The big hugs that she always gave will be forever missed.

She is survived by four children, William R. (Jackie) Wadey of Allison, Wesley (Terri) Wadey of Charles City, Douglas (Kim) Wadey of Clarksville, and Lisa (John) Wessels of Allison; one son-in-law, Bruce Aswegan of Northwood; 17 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren, five sisters; and five brothers.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband William F. Wadey Sr.; one daughter, Rhonda Aswegan; her parents, and stepfather; four sisters; and two brothers.