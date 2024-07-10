Bruce Alan Steege, 72

Bruce Alan Steege, age 72 of Fredericksburg, died Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2024, at the Fredericksburg City Hall.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Fredericksburg has been entrusted with arrangements.

Bruce Alan Steege, a cherished member of the Fredericksburg community and a beacon of friendliness and adventure, passed away on July 10, 2024, at the age of 72. Born on July 9, 1952, in New Hampton, Bruce was a figure known for his thoughtful nature and unwavering spirit.

After graduating from Fredericksburg High School in 1970, Bruce continued his education at Upper Iowa in Fayette, where he earned his business degree in 1975. His pursuit of knowledge and dedication to his studies laid a strong foundation for his future endeavors.

Bruce dedicated over three decades of his life to serving the local community as a respected Farm Bureau Agent in Fredericksburg. His professionalism and commitment to his work were evident to all who knew him.

Following his retirement from Farm Bureau, Bruce channeled his work ethic into the construction field, where he applied his business acumen and hands-on skills to remodel homes, contributing to the growth and development of his beloved hometown.

An active and integral part of the Fredericksburg community, Bruce devoted time to maintaining the beauty and dignity of the Rose Hill Cemetery.

He could be found each morning, engaging in lively conversation and sharing a cup of coffee with friends and neighbors at a downtown Fredericksburg café and All-Stop. Bruce’s presence at these gatherings will be fondly remembered and deeply missed.

Bruce’s passion for life extended to the golf course, where he enjoyed spending sunny afternoons at Plum Creek Golf Course. His love for the game was matched by his enthusiasm for thrifting, where he sought out hidden treasures with an adventurous heart.

A true Hawkeye fan, Bruce’s dedication was evident through his over 30 years of holding season tickets, cheering on his team through every high and low.

He is lovingly remembered by his brother, Ken (Susan) Steege; sister, Janet Forsman; uncle, Gary (Helen) Schultz; his faithful canine companion, Murphy; and a host of nieces and nephews, Aimee (Shawn) Parrish, Carrie Forsman, Andrew (Laura) Forsman, Alissa Steege-Bieschke, Kristine (Craig) Meyer, Kara (Matt) Covey and Justin (Ceara) Steege.Bruce’s legacy will also live on through his 18 great-nieces and nephews, who will continue to be inspired by his life’s stories and the wisdom he imparted.

Bruce was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Schulz Steege; his father, Kenneth E. Steege, and his brother-in-law, Darrel Forsman.

As we bid farewell to Bruce Alan Steege, we celebrate a life lived to the fullest, characterized by genuine kindness and a spirit of generosity. His memory will continue to be a guiding light for all who had the privilege of knowing him. Bruce’s passing occurred in Fredericksburg, the place he was born, the place he worked, and the place he called home — a fitting testament to his deep roots and love for his community.

Bruce’s life was a journey of joy, companionship, and service. As we honor his memory, we reflect on the impact he made through his actions and the indelible mark he left on the hearts of those around him. Bruce’s story is not one of an end, but a lasting legacy that will be cherished and celebrated by all who were touched by his extraordinary life.

In lieu of flowers, Bruce’s family asks that memorials be made to Rose Hill Cemetery.