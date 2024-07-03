Ronald Allan Rankin, 79

Ronald Allan Rankin, age 79 of Oak Grove, Minnesota, passed away Monday, July 1, 2024.

He was born May 10, 1945, in New Hampton to Donald William and Ella Mae (Thomas)Rankin.

Ron graduated from New Hampton High School with the class of 1963. He participated and excelled in wrestling, football and track.

Ron honorably served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a sharpshooter and earned a commendation medal for his service.

On April 16, 1967, Ronald Rankin and Verna Baldwin were united in marriage at New Hampton United Methodist Church. They were blessed with two children — Cale and Veronica.

One of Ron’s great passions in life was cars. When he was a teenager, he lowered and painted flames on his family’s car, unbeknownst to his parents. He transferred that passion into a lifelong career as owner and manager at Heritage Auto Body in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

Ron was a stoic and quiet man with a sharp and dry sense of humor for anyone that was lucky enough to witness it. He was intelligent with many projects, always fixing, building and maintaining things. Despite his talents, he remained humble and had a kind-hearted nature.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Ella Mae Rankin; and beloved dog, Parker.

Ron is survived by his loving wife, Verna Rankin; children, Cale (Bethany) Rankin and Veronica (Thomas Sr.) Frosch; grandchildren, Ryan (Lilly), Ellie, Sarah and Johnathon Rankin, and Thomas Jr. (Erica) Frosch; great-grandchildren, Nash, Mirela, Everest and Liahm and two babies on the way; siblings, Diana (Donald) Ritchmond, Barbara (Gene) Dahlen and John Rankin; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Ron’s family invites friends to pay their respects to Ron on Friday, July 5, 2024, from 4to 8 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home in Elk River, Minnesota.

A visitation with family will be held Saturday, July 6, 2024, from noon to 2 p.m., with a service and military honors, at 2 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home in Elk River, Minnesota.

Burial will be held Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Please gather in “assembly area 2” by 12:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to your local VFW in honor of Ronald Rankin.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dare’s Funeral Home Elk River, Minnesota.