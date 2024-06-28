Water Over the Dam Days to move to fairgrounds Friday evening

The Nashua Park Board and the Water Over the Dam Days spent much of Friday scrambling because of the weather and a number of the festival’s activities that were scheduled to be held at Cedar View Park are being moved to the Big 4 Fairgrounds.
To read the full version of all available articles, you must be a subscriber to the New Hampton Tribune's website. To become a subscriber, please click here to be taken to our subscription page. If you already are a subscriber, please click here to login to the site and continue reading. Thank you.