Chad Flick, 40

Chad Flick, age 40 of Ionia, died Friday, June 21, 2024, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A private family burial will take place at St. Boniface Cemetery in Ionia.

Chad was born on May 22, 1984, in Charles City and was the beloved son of James L. and Connie (Jacobs) Flick and the cherished baby brother of two older sisters.

Growing up on the farm in Ionia, Chad had a profound love for the outdoors, a passion that began in his childhood. He spent countless hours riding four-wheelers and fishing at the nearby creek, embracing the simple pleasures of life. This love for nature stayed with him throughout his life.

Chad attended Nashua schools and graduated from Nashua High School in 2002.

After high school, he worked various jobs in the area before embarking on a long and fulfilling career at Parson’s Tile in Ionia. Chad developed a special bond with his boss, Wayne, and cherished his time working there for 17 years.

When Wayne retired, Chad joined Lentz Excavating, where he continued to demonstrate his exceptional talent as an operator in the tiling industry.

Known for his humility, hard work, and a touch of stubbornness, Chad’s skills were evident to all who worked with him. He took great pride in his work, always striving for excellence. His dedication and expertise in the field made him a respected figure in the industry.

Beyond his professional life, Chad found joy in the simple things. He loved watching comedy shows, with “Friends” being his favorite. He enjoyed ice fishing and grilling, especially ribs, often sharing snapchats of his culinary creations with his sisters. His love for the outdoors remained constant, and he was happiest when he was outside, enjoying the simple things.

Chad is survived by his parents, Jim and Connie Flick of Ionia; two sisters, Jammie (Scott) Ackerson of Cedar Falls, and Jessie (Doug) Holm of Charles City; and three nephews, Carson Holm, Cooper Holm and Dane Ackerson.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Bev Jacobs, and paternal grandparents, Louie and Bernice Flick.