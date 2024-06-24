Kathryn Lee Gitch, 78

Kathryn Lee Gitch, age 78 of Asheville, North Carolina and formerly of Fredericksburg, died Monday, June 17, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at the United Methodist Church in Fredericksburg with Hugh Mackintosh officiating.

Interment will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg.

Friends may greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at the United Methodist Church in Fredericksburg.

Kathryn Lee “Kathy” Gitch, age 78 of Asheville, North Carolina and formerly of Fredericksburg died on June 17, 2024, the same day as her 57th wedding anniversary.

Kathy grew up in Fredericksburg where she met her lifelong companion Gary Gitch. Their love story began with a simple walk home from a junior high dance and flourished into a beautiful marriage when they were wed at the United Methodist Church in their hometown.

Gary and Kathy began their married life in Ames, and over the next several years they lived on various army bases, which also included Gary’s time in Vietnam.

Once Gary was out of the army, they began their nomadic adventure living in various locations across the United States. They eventually settled back in New Hampton for eight years and after living in Illinois and North Carolina they moved to California where they spent three joyous decades.

As a devoted mother to Jonna, Jennifer, and Jolee, Kathy’s primary vocation was nurturing her children and creating a home filled with love and care. She balanced her role as a homemaker with various side jobs. Her work ethic and commitment to her family and community were unwavering.

While in New Hampton, the whole family was very involved in Trinity Lutheran church. Kathy was also a dedicated member of PEO (a national social and philanthropic women’s organization) and was actively involved through most of her life. Kathy was always grateful for the lifelong friendships that developed through PEO. Kathy welcomed every opportunity to host friends and family in the spirit of giving and enjoying the company of those she loved. While in Simi Valley, Kathy and Gary dedicated their time and gifts to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Kathy’s interpersonal skills were unparalleled; she was a consummate conversationalist who genuinely enjoyed meeting new people. To her, no one was a stranger and she had the exceptional gift of being an attentive listener. Kathy’s friends and acquaintances cherished her presence, often remarking on her ability to make everyone feel special and valued.

Kathy knew how to celebrate every occasion big or small, surrounding everyone with fun and whimsical things – filling her home with teddy bears, anything apple-themed, a sweater or top for every holiday (matching earrings included), and loads of holiday decorations for every occasion (Christmas being an extra special time with decorations and lights galore). Kathy never missed an opportunity to send a thoughtful note or card to friends and family.

Who could forget Kathy’s impeccable penmanship and cards filled with glitter, confetti, or stickers – all to make the recipient feel special and loved. Kathy transformed their guest bedroom into a Green Bay Packer-themed haven. Kathy loved spending time cheering on the Packers with Gary and enjoying what came to be annual reunions in Green Bay with their children, grandchildren, and extended family.

A special name emerged for Kathy when the grandchildren were learning to talk and “Grandma Kathy” came out sounding more like Grandma “TT.” And so it was, she was endearingly called “TT” and she embraced it with great pride and affection.

Kathy reveled in the joys of family life, with her world revolving around those precious bonds. Her grandchildren brought immense joy to her life, and she in turn was a source of endless love and encouragement for them.

Kathy Gitch will be remembered as a woman whose essence was characterized by selflessness, love and thoughtfulness.

Her legacy is one of unwavering dedication to her family and friends.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband Gary Gitch; dear sister, Patty Capitano; and cherished daughters Jonna (Chris) Naatz, Jennifer (Scott) Love, and Jolee (Brandon) Pellegrino. Kathy was overjoyed with love for her grandchildren — Jacob Naatz, Lucas Naatz, Sam Naatz, Brody Pellegrino, Wyatt Love, Tilly Love, Lucy Pellegrino, and Tyler Pellegrino — and nieces and nephews that she adored.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lois (Mallgren) Rich; sister, Linda Edwards; granddaughter, Margo Pellegrino; niece, Marissa Capitano; and nephew, Tony (Megan) Capitano and their children, Lincoln and Kingsli.