Virgil Lee Snyder, 72

Virgil Lee Snyder, known affectionately as Virgil to his friends and family, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Waterloo, leaving behind a legacy of courage, wisdom and an unwavering commitment to his community.

Born on June 27, 1951, in Pecos, Texas, Virgil’s entry into the world was as unique as he was, occurring in a cotton field while his parents were vacationing and visiting family. He was a true Texan at heart but found his lifelong home in the state of Iowa.

Virgil’s early years were spent in New Hampton, where he attended local schools and graduated from New Hampton High School in 1970. His strong sense of duty soon led him to serve his country, as he was drafted into the United States Army shortly after graduation. Virgil served with honor and integrity, receiving an honorable discharge before continuing his service in the United States Army Reserves for an additional 18 years.

In his professional life, Virgil was known as a skilled laborer who dedicated many years to various manufacturing facilities. His work ethic and hands-on abilities made him a valuable team member wherever he was employed. However, health issues led to his medical retirement in 2005, which allowed him to spend more time pursuing his passions outside of the workplace.

An outdoorsman through and through, Virgil had a profound love for hunting and fishing. Whether he was tracking pheasant, rabbit, or deer, or casting a line in search of the catch of the day, he was in his element. Northeast Iowa’s natural beauty provided the perfect backdrop for his adventures, and he cherished every moment spent in the embrace of nature.

Virgil’s dedication to his community was unmistakable. For over 33 years, he was an active and vital member of the New Hampton Fire Department. His courage and wisdom were instrumental in his role as a firefighter, where he not only battled blazes but also served as a pillar of strength and reliability for the people of New Hampton.

Those who knew Virgil would describe him as handy, courageous, and wise. He was the kind of man who could fix anything with a few tools and a bit of ingenuity. His bravery was not just evident in his military and firefighting service but in the way he approached life’s challenges. And his wisdom, gathered from years of diverse experiences, was generously shared with anyone who sought his counsel.

Virgil’s passing is a significant loss to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was a man who not only lived life with gusto but also left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of those around him. His legacy of service, love for the outdoors and the wisdom he imparted will continue to inspire and guide us.

As we bid farewell to Virgil Lee Snyder, we celebrate a life well-lived and honor the memories he created. His spirit, characterized by his love for the natural world and his unwavering commitment to his fellow citizens, will live on in the community he so selflessly served. Virgil’s journey on this earth may have concluded, but the impact of his life’s work will be felt for generations to come.

Virgil is survived by one son, Joseph (Carrie) Snyder of New Hampton; one daughter, Sherri (Brian) Mc Dermott of Farmington, Minnesota; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.