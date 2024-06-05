Doris Ann Ries, 84

Doris Ann Ries, age 84 of New Hampton, died Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Washington with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, North Washington.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 Monday, June 10, 2024, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a family Rosary at 3:30 p.m. and a Parish Scripture Service at 7 p.m. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church on Tuesday.

Doris Ann Ries was born April 3, 1940, in New Hampton, the daughter of Erwin and Alice (Kelly) Burke. She grew up on a farm east of New Hampton with her brother and three sisters. Many stories can be told of the antics she participated in with her siblings Jim, Mary (Wegner), Elaine (Tilkes), and Norma (Rosonke).

She received her education at a rural country school near New Hampton, later graduating from New Hampton High School in 1958. Her thirst for knowledge and desire to serve led her to earn certification as a certified nursing assistant, a vocation that saw her dedicating a few years of compassionate care at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Destiny smiled upon Doris when her brother, Jim, introduced her to Cletus Ries through a fortuitous visit to the Burke Family farm. Sparks flew between Doris and Cletus on that very day, and the two soon found themselves on their first date. The bond they formed was unbreakable, leading them to exchange vows at St. Joseph Catholic Church in New Hampton on Oct. 8, 1960. Together, they established roots on their farm, creating a warm and loving home where they spent all their married life.

Doris had worked at the former IGA Store, provided tender care in Home Health Care and nurtured many young lives at Great Plays Daycare Center. Her gentle touch and the soothing rhythm of her rocking were comforts to countless babies under her care.

Over the years, Doris and Cletus milked cows, raised chickens, beef cows, pigs, and llamas. Doris participated in every aspect of taking care of the animals, waking at dawn to milk cows.

She also had the biggest garden you’ve ever seen, and she tended to it even when the red-winged blackbirds swooped down on her. She grew tomatoes, green beans, carrots, potatoes and cucumbers. She harvested it all, and either canned or froze it in order to have good homegrown food throughout the year.

Mom also loved her apple orchard. One summer she froze 84 quarts of apples. It was a good thing, too, because her family loved her homemade apple sauce and apple crisp! We can’t forget to mention her famous canned sweet pickles either!

Birthdays were made special with her signature frosted angel food cakes, each one a testament to her love and thoughtfulness. The couple raised many things on the farm, but raising their family made them the most proud.

Among her many joys, Doris cherished the times spent dancing with Cletus, the pages turned in her favorite books, and her coffee pot full. Every time someone left the farm, you could count on a friendly goodbye wave from the kitchen window. Yet, above all, it was her family that she held dearest. The love and care she poured into her relationships were her most profound legacy, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those she touched.

A faith-filled life was a cornerstone of Doris’s existence. She and Cletus were faithful members of Immaculate Conception Church in North Washington, where Doris served as a eucharistic minister with reverence and dedication. Her hands not only nurtured her family and gardens but also adorned the church each season with decorations that reflected her passion for beauty and her love of God.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 64 years, Cletus; sons, Roger (Brenda) Ries of Kasson, Minnesota, and Lonnie (Amy) Ries of New Hampton; daughters, Lisa (Roger) Hilsman of West Des Moines, Sherri (John) TeKippe of Des Moines, and Anita (Brian) Quirk of New Hampton; 11 grandchildren, Amanda Madery, Alyson Henn, Amber Bradley, Alicia Mutapcic, Gerene TeKippe, Richie TeKippe, Celena Pasco, Claire Quirk, Aydin Ries, Taylor Ries, Maelynn Ries; nine great-grandchildren;and sister, Mary Wegner of New Hampton;

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Timothy Ries in 1966 and Joseph Ries in 1967; sisters, Norma (Leonard) Rosonke and Elaine (Greg) Tilkes; brother, James (Mary Lee) Burke; and brother-in-law, Sylvester Wegner.