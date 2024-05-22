Norma Bradford Nolting, 88

Norma Bradford Nolting, age 88, of Fredericksburg died on Monday, May 20, 2024, at the Whispering Willow Assisted Living in Fredericksburg.

Norma Jean was born on Aug. 23, 1935, the daughter of Mathias and Laura (Garbes) Franzen in Plainfield.

She began her education at Jackson Country School northeast of Plainfield, and at the age of 10, she attended the Smith Grove Country School through the eighth grade. Norma graduated from Plainfield High School in 1953 and immediately accepted a position at Lutheran Mutual Life in Waverly as the secretary for Dr. O.C. Hardwig who was the medical director for the company.

In May 1955, she married Carl Lynes and the couple would later divorce. In 1957, she accepted the Lord as her Savior and was baptized a short time later.

Norma then worked at Charles F. Hinton Law Firm in Waterloo and later with Nelson Insurance Agency in Waterloo.

On June 27, 1976, she was united in marriage to Daymond “Brad” Bradford. The couple made their home in Waterloo before moving to Brainerd, Minnesota, where they started Brad and Norma’s Home Base Restaurant.

In 1991, they sold the business and moved to New Hampton due to Brad’s health and Norma began working at Sara Lee. Brad died on Sept. 8, 1995, and she continued to work at Sara Lee until it closed n 2000. Norma kept busy caring for friends’ lawns and household needs.

She married Harold D. Nolting on May 23, 2008 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

She was a member the Little Brown Church and had a special friendship with Pastor Drew and Jesse.

She loved to golf when she had time, watch NASCAR (especially No. 24 Jeff Gordon) and supporting her team, the New York Yankees. Norma played softball for many years, retiring at the age of 56. Her greatest passion though was sharing her blessings with others.

Survivors are her siblings, Butch (Nancy) Franzen of Waverly, David (Cathy) Franzen of Plainfield, Donald (Kathy) Franzen of Plainfield, Steven Franzen of Plainfield, Eleanor (Donald) Storjohann of Cedar Falls, Carolyn Cole of Bonita Springs, Florida, Glenda Endelman of New Hampton, Laura (Bill) Pride of Charles City, and Deborah (Jerry) Thompson of Waterloo; sisters-in-law, June Franzen of Nashua and Kim Franzen of Plainfield; her step-children, Terry Bradford and Vickie (Joel) Mills; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Brad Bradford and Harold Nolting; and siblings, Edward Franzen Daniel Franzen, Dennis Franzen, and Dorothy Franzen, Muriel Steva.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 10 a.m. at The Little Brown Church in Nashua with Pastor Drew McHolm officiating.

Burial will follow in Horton Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also an hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Memorials can be directed to the family for later designation inn Norma’s name and online condolences for Norma may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Nolting family with arrangements.