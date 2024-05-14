Evelyn Mae Kapping, 92

Evelyn Mae Kapping, age 92 of Nashua, died Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at St. John Lutheran Church, Nashua, with the Rev. Todd Burrichter presiding.

Interment will take place following the service at Sunnyside Cemetery in Charles City with Eric Kapping, Jeff Kapping, Jenifer Leistikow, Amy Paulus, Ashley Wrage and Kyle Bonorden serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua have been entrusted with arrangements.

Born on Feb. 25, 1932, to Delwood “Heine” and Emma (Zimmerman) Mohring, Evelyn’s life was a testament to her unwavering dedication to family, work and community service.

It was in this close-knit community that she met her soulmate, Delbert Kapping. The high school sweethearts’ love blossomed, leading to their marriage on Nov. 13, 1949, at St. John’s Church in Charles City. Together, they embarked on a life filled with love, challenges and triumphs.

The couple’s early years were spent in Woodstock, Illinois, where Evelyn worked for Jewel Tea Company, known for their famous dishes, for 12 years. Her role there was just one of the many ways she demonstrated her capacity for hard work and her ability to adapt to various jobs with grace and efficiency.

In 1961, Evelyn and Delbert moved to their farm in Nashua, where they raised milking cows, hogs and chickens along with field crops, and the farm was a place that would become the heart of their family’s life.

Evelyn’s role as a mother was one she cherished deeply. She raised her three children — daughter Barbara, son Dennis, and daughter Sheri.

After years of being an industrious homemaker, Evelyn returned to the workforce, joining the Central Supply department at the hospital in Charles City. Her 25 years of service there were marked by the same dedication and care she gave to her family. Upon retirement, she continued to pour her energy into her passions and community service.

Evelyn’s interests were as varied as they were enriching. She was an avid quilter, often gifting her beautiful creations to loved ones. Her baking and cooking skills were legendary, especially her fan-favorite chocolate cake. She loved playing cards, especially 500, she crocheted, and read books. After both of their spouses died she and neighbor Stan Goddard became friends – a friendship that lasted over 30 years. Together they traveled the U.S. and spent some winters in Florida.

Community involvement was a cornerstone of Evelyn’s life. She volunteered for elections in Charles City, served as a Pink Lady at the hospital, and was a steadfast supporter of the local food pantry. Her faith was an integral part of her existence, and she remained active in the circle at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Nashua, as well as teaching Sunday School for 10 years.

Evelyn’s legacy is one of a life lived with purpose, generosity, and an enduring love that touched everyone she met. She was the epitome of a loving, thoughtful, and spirited soul, whose absence will be deeply felt by not only her immediate family but also the wider community that she served with such devotion.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Barbara Fuls of Charles City; son, Dennis (Judy) Kapping of Nashua; daughter, Sheri (Darrell) Bonorden of Nashua; grandchildren, Jenifer Leistikow, Amy Paulus, Eric Kapping, Jeff Kapping, Ashley Wrage and Kyle Bonorden; great-grandchildren, Jackson Leistikow, Sabrina Leistikow, Luke Paulus, Madelyn Paulus, Jordan Kapping, Booker Kapping, Lilly Kapping, Addison Kapping, Emma Kapping, Elle Kapping, Chandler Bonorden and Gunner Bonorden; many cousins; and her special friend and companion, Stan Goddard.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delbert Kapping; grandson, David; and son-in-law Larry Fuls.